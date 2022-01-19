JD Daojia Seminar: Omni-Channel Supply Optimization is the Focus of On-Demand Retail

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, announced that it hosted the first "Think Tank Sharing -- JD Daojia On-Demand Retail Seminar" in Shanghai on January 14. The event gathered dozens of representatives and experts from global brands and retailers, including PepsiCo, Kimberly-Clark, Carrefour, Unilever, Mars Wrigley, Yili, Yihai Kerry, and Mondelēz, under the same roof where they offered deep insights on the optimization and digitalization of the omni-channel supply as well as the future plan of on-demand retail in 2022.

Think Tank Sharing -- JD Daojia On-Demand Retail Seminar

"JD Daojia On-Demand Retail Seminar" is a think tank forum launched by Dada Group, aiming to offer a platform for industry partners to share new cases, exchange new thoughts and create new opportunities together.

"From omni-channel marketing to omni-channel supply, we are at a new stage in the collaborative development between on-demand retail platform, brands and retailers." Jun Jiang, Deputy General Manager of JD Daojia stated at the event. The platform is committed to providing solutions in efficiency improvement and optimization of omni-channel supply, so as to solve the industry pain points and achieve greater development with retailers and brand partners.

Omni-channel supply optimization marks a new phase in China's on-demand retail

With the omni-channel strategy being a new growth driver for brands and retailers, optimizing the supply chain of offline and online channels and meeting the diversified needs of consumers is a key way to promote greater growth for players in on-demand retail industry. As the channels are increasingly diversified, the demand of consumers also presents differentiated characteristics.

Meanwhile, it is of great significance to promote new products through the omni-channel supply optimization. The features of on-demand retail platforms, such as consumer insights and online and offline integration, are important to solve the pain points for brands in new products promotion.

Wenqi Yang, General Manager of FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) Business at JD Daojia, said that the key solution is to match supply and demand more accurately and efficiently through digital capacities, and to build a more in-depth brand cooperation ecosystem. JD Daojia plans to further share its robust omni-channel capability and infrastructure with its brand and retail partners in an effort to achieving omni-channel strategy, category operation, marketing upgrades, and win-win results.

JDDJ creates a new growth engine for brands and boosts sales of new products

In terms of the platform's digital capabilities, JD Daojia has continuously improved its grid system operation capacity and launched a grid system operation tool to enhance supply efficiency while reducing cost. This helps brands promote the optimization of supply chain efficiency in the field of precise supply, inventory management, sales boost, and price control.

Besides, JD Daojia continues to expand and optimize supply resources. The platform has established partnerships with 82 of the Top-100 supermarket chains in China, including 9 of the top 10. With its deep partnership with over 200 global brands, JD Daojia has secured its leadership in the on-demand retail industry. Furthermore, through the strengthened strategic cooperation with JD, it will enrich both product supplies and delivery services, providing consumers with a better shopping experience.

Based on its digital capacities and omni-channel ecosystem, JD Daojia also partners with brands and retailers to create diversified new product marketing campaigns. The platform has introduced a new marketing program called Super New Product Day for product launch promotions. In August 2021, Unilever launched a campaign under this new program and extended new product coverage to 600 offline retail stores. As a result, the new product's sales increased by 200% from the previous week.

