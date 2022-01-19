Foundry Commercial Adds Incentives, Site Selection, and Labor Analytics Services with Acquisition of Maxis Advisors

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 15th year in business, Foundry Commercial enters 2022 with the addition of a new service line, having acquired Maxis Advisors, a location analysis and incentives advisory firm. Marking Foundry's 11th M&A transaction since launching in 2007, this acquisition folds an additional eight associates into the Foundry Commercial team, interspersed throughout existing Charlotte, Atlanta, and Orlando offices.

"From the beginning, it has been our desire to build a strong core that we can continue to hang additional services on," said Paul Ellis, CEO of Foundry Commercial. "Maxis provides services that fit well within the arsenal of services Foundry currently offers allowing us to deepen our relationships with clients. But as important, in any of these opportunities, the Maxis team represents a great cultural fit, and we are confident they will make Foundry better."

For more than 25 years, Maxis Advisors has provided incentive negotiations, location analysis, site selection, and robust labor analytics that have directly increased project return on investment and profitability for capital investment and job-creating projects for Fortune 500 and middle-market companies. To date, the negotiated incentive packages by Maxis Advisors feature more than $12.5 billion in capital investment and 20,000 jobs in 42 states, in industries spanning manufacturing, distribution, office, and real estate development.

"Coming out of the pandemic, it has become more important than ever for companies to set themselves apart for a workforce that has become increasingly discerning about where they want to work and what those work environments need to provide for them," said Patric Zimmer, President, Maxis Advisors. "Understanding the dynamics of a changing labor pool and working closely with the entities that are going to be able to provide the incentives to attract them is going to make a world of difference in such a competitive environment."

In addition to Foundry Commercial's core competencies of commercial real estate brokerage services, property, facilities, and project management, and a developments & investment platform, the acquisition of Maxis Advisors adds:

Incentive Negotiation and Analysis;

Site Selection and Location Analysis;

Real Estate Advisory;

Labor Analytics; and

Incentives Compliance.

The acquisition was completed on December 23, 2021. All eight employees of Maxis Advisors will remain in their full-time roles, with additional growth plans already in place.

