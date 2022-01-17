Discovery Behavioral Health Marks 2021 as Banner Year for Growth with Expansion of 10 Treatment Centers in 7 States and New Acquisitions in Houston and Kansas City

Discovery Behavioral Health Marks 2021 as Banner Year for Growth with Expansion of 10 Treatment Centers in 7 States and New Acquisitions in Houston and Kansas City Residential, outpatient and integrated telehealth services growth slated for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc ., a privately-held expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, reported organizational growth in 2021, fueled by the demand during the pandemic for residential treatment and outpatient services. Plans for continued expansion throughout 2022 include integrated mental health programs combining face-to-face therapeutic services with telehealth.

Discovery Behavioral Health is poised for a major expansion of its telehealth services in 2022.

Earlier this year, the CDC reported "large disease outbreaks have been associated with mental health problems." The percentage of adults with recent symptoms of an anxiety or a depressive disorder increased more than 5 percent and those reporting an unmet mental health care need increased 2.5 percent. As well, the CDC reported in November that drug overdose deaths in the U.S. topped 100,000 for the first time – far exceeding totals for the previous year.

DBH's residential and outpatient centers provide a wide range of behavioral health services that address these problems, spanning mental health, eating disorders and substance use.

In 2021 DBH acquired the following treatment centers:

Houston - PaRC – DBH's largest acquisitions in 2021 was Prevention and Recovery Center (PaRC), a substance use treatment program for adults and adolescents, including a 140-bed residential treatment facility, six intensive outpatient treatment centers and one outpatient treatment center located in the Houston metro area. (PaRC was previously part of Memorial Hermann Medical Center.)

Kansas City – Awakenings, KC Clinical Neuroscience Institute, is a Kansas State Certified Intensive Outpatient Program for adults serving Overland Park and surrounding areas and specializing in TMS and ketamine for the treatment of chronic depression.

The past year also saw DBH expanding new and existing residential treatment centers, including:

Medford, NJ (south New Jersey / Philadelphia metro) – Pinelands Recovery Center, a substance use treatment center for adults, doubled its capacity in April, adding an additional 30 beds for young adults.

Crownsville, MD ( Baltimore Metro )- DBH expanded its mental health program with three residential treatment centers adults age 18+ near Annapolis, MD ; two additional facilities are scheduled to open in 2022.

Del Mar, CA ( Southern California ) – DBH's 66-bed Casa Palmera Treatment Center, serving adults with mental health and substance use disorders, added an outpatient center offering partial hospitalization programs, intensive outpatient programs, and launched Neurocenter at Casa, an outpatient program specializing in TMS (a treatment designed for individuals with persistent depression).

Beavercreek, OR ( Oregon City metro) – A new 14-bed mental health residential treatment center for adolescents of all genders in Oregon City metro area opened April 2021 .

Tampa Bay metro – A new 24-bed residential treatment center in Dade City, FL for adolescents of all genders opened in August 2021 .

Mesa, AZ - A new 24-bed eating disorder treatment center for adolescent of all genders, opened in August 2021 .

Enumclaw, Washington – A new eight-bed, residential eating disorders treatment center for teens ages 11-17 opened in October 2021

DBH existing outpatient treatment centers also saw record expansion in 2021, including:

Sacramento – Center for Discovery and Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program Outpatient Programs Sacramento, two centers offering intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization for the treatment of eating disorders and mental health issues for all genders, age 10+

Los Angeles – Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program Lost Angeles, a mental health center offering partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programming for all genders age 10+

Columbia, MD – Center for Discovery & Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program Columbia, two centers offering intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization treatment programs for mental health eating disorder treatment, including partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient, for all genders ages 10+

Inquiries for DBH's residential and outpatient services rose 35 percent from 2020 to 2021. According to internal data, stress and isolation caused by the pandemic played a significant role in individuals seeking treatment for mental health care and substance use.

DBH President & CEO John Peloquin notes, "Our organization was built on providing access to evidence-based care. The demand we have seen in the last year indicates that more people are looking for scientifically-based treatment to cope with life's uncertainties. We will continue to expand services to meet those needs."

"We should not underestimate the toll taken by the physical and emotional isolation of the pandemic. Addiction, depression and anxiety thrive in isolation. It's important that people engage in the appropriate level of care to ensure a safe and successful outcome."

While the need for face-to-face interaction provided by residential and outpatient services will continue to grow, Peloquin said that DBH also is poised for a major expansion of its telehealth services in 2022. "We know that the therapist/client relationship is the single biggest determinant of therapeutic success, but with the right programs that relationship can be developed through integrated telehealth services that complement face-to-face interaction. The two services are not mutually exclusive and when developed as an integrated program can bring the best of both worlds," he said.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc. is a leading U.S. behavioral healthcare network delivering accessible, evidence-based care within community-based centers. Service lines include substance use, eating disorder, mental health, and psychiatric services. With more than 130 treatment centers nationwide, Discovery's levels of care include detoxification centers, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs for pre-teens, adolescents, young adults, and adults. The company was established in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

