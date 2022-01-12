Playvox Introduces Customer AI with the Acquisition of Prodsight Acquisition expands Workforce Engagement Management with AI and cutting-edge NLP for actionable customer insights.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playvox, the leading provider of workforce engagement management solutions for the digital-first and CRM-centric contact center, today announced it has acquired Prodsight, a SaaS provider of AI-driven customer interaction analytics.

"Customer AI analyzes millions of customer interactions and detects issues sooner to prioritize the right fixes faster."

Prodsight uncovers customer insights by analyzing customer conversations and feedback with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP). Recognized by G2 as a High Performer for Feedback Analytics, Prodsight automatically analyzes and tags conversations captured in third-party applications, including Zendesk, Freshdesk, and Intercom, for topics and sentiment. Prodsight will become Playvox Customer AI, effective immediately, offering Playvox customers advanced sentiment analysis, text analytics, and sophisticated auto-tagging.

"With the explosion of live chat support, brands are now sitting on a goldmine of customer insights. The only problem is that all of that data is stuck in unstructured free-text form that's challenging to analyze and understand at scale," said Tadas Labudis, Chief Executive Officer of Prodsight. "Customer AI leverages the latest NLP technology to allow brands to analyze millions of customer interactions and detect issues much sooner to prioritize the right fixes faster."

The acquisition will strengthen Quality Management and Coaching with sentiment analysis and tag management and unlock future enhancements for customers across the Playvox suite over the coming quarters.

"With the launch of Customer AI, Playvox customers will be able to not only manage their customer support staffing, quality, and performance, but also easily leverage cutting-edge AI to automatically tag tickets and gather customer feedback from across all of the unstructured data resident within their customer interactions, for unprecedented insight and ease of operations," shared Louis Bucciarelli, Chief Executive Officer of Playvox.

Visit Playvox Customer AI to learn more about how it can transform contact center operations.

About Playvox:

Playvox's powerfully simple workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions transform customer care. We deeply understand that exceptional employee engagement produces extraordinary customer experiences, and we love creating tools that help our customers unlock the full potential in every employee and every interaction. Playvox powers the world's fastest-growing brands. Playvox proudly serves expanding digital experience pioneers such as Noom, NuBank, SoFi, Stitch Fix, Twitter, and Zendesk. Our agent-empowering suite of scheduling, performance, learning, quality feedback, and gamification lives seamlessly in the modern support operations ecosystem with tools like Amazon Connect, Salesforce, Slack, ServiceNow, and Zendesk. Learn more at www.playvox.com.

