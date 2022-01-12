With One Blood Test Pre-Treatment, PROphet® Provides Response Probability for the First Year of Treatment, Plus Analysis of Resistance Associated Pathways for NSCLC Patients

OncoHost Announces Interim Results from PROPHETIC Trial, Multicenter Assessment of NSCLC Patient Response to Immunotherapy With One Blood Test Pre-Treatment, PROphet® Provides Response Probability for the First Year of Treatment, Plus Analysis of Resistance Associated Pathways for NSCLC Patients

BINYAMINA, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost , a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for improved personalized cancer therapy, today announced results from its ongoing multicenter clinical trial, PROPHETIC. These interim results confirm that through proteomic analysis of just one blood test before treatment, OncoHost's AI platform, PROphet®, can predict response to cancer treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with remarkably high accuracy at three months, six months and one year.

"These results are statistically and clinically significant, giving us great hope for the future of precision oncology. The value that this validation will provide, both to cancer patients and their clinicians, is insurmountable," said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "With just one blood test pre-treatment, we will now be empowered with a level of knowledge that is currently non-existent. Understanding the response probability trajectory for a full twelve months before treatment initiation, combined with insights on resistance associated pathways and proteins, has the potential to allow physicians to make critical clinical decisions earlier, all based on personalized patient data."

PROphet® is a first-of-its-kind diagnostic platform that combines proteomic analysis with AI to predict patient response to immunotherapy and identify resistance associated processes with just one blood test pre-treatment. The device employs high-throughput protein analysis technology, scanning approximately 7,000 proteins in a patient's plasma using the SomaScan® platform by SomaLogic (NASDAQ-GM: SLGC), combined with proprietary bioinformatic and machine learning-based algorithms, to identify proteomic patterns that are predictive of patient outcome. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies and providing clinicians with potential combination strategies to overcome treatment resistance.

With a focus on patients diagnosed with advanced stages of melanoma or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) receiving immunotherapy, OncoHost's clinical trials have shown PROphet® to have high accuracy. OncoHost continues to open additional clinical trial sites around the world and will be expanding its research to further cancer indications including ovarian cancer, head and neck cancers and urogenital cancers.

The full results of the analysis will be published later this year in a peer-reviewed paper. This announcement comes ahead of OncoHost's official launch of PROphet® in 2022.

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's host response profiling platform, PROphet®, analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

For more information, visit http://www.oncohost.com.

Follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (NASDAQ-GM: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic's personalized measurement of important changes in an individual's proteins over time.

The SomaScan Platform is for Research Use Only (RUO) and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for diagnostic or patient management purposes.

For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for OncoHost

Lior Feigin

lior.feigin@finnpartners.com

@LiorFeigin

+1 929 588 2016

+972-54-282-4503

View original content:

SOURCE OncoHost