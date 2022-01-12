IXL Awards Top Educators in Eighth Annual Elite 100 Teachers were honored for their extraordinary efforts to recover unfinished learning, close achievement gaps and help students grow despite disruptions in education

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL, the personalized learning platform used by more than 13 million students, announced its eighth annual Elite 100 list, which recognizes remarkable teachers who devoted the previous year to serving students and prioritizing personalized learning. IXL selected the list of 100 from 800,000 teachers worldwide who use the program in their classrooms, based on usage during the 2020-2021 academic year. The Elite 100 reside in 33 U.S. states and territories, as well as in Mexico. To view the full list of this year's Elite 100 winners, visit https://www.ixl.com/resources/elite-100.

"The past few school years have been some of the most challenging, but they are also clear reminders that nothing is more important to a child's education than support from great teachers. Dedicated educators have engaged, encouraged and empowered students so that they receive the best education possible," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "This year's Elite 100 is an outstanding example of how educators can combine the powers of empathy and personalized instruction to make a lasting, positive impact in learners' lives."

How Elite 100 teachers used IXL to support students

Following a year of disrupted learning, schools anticipated that student knowledge levels would vary widely when class began. In anticipation of these changes, Elite 100 educators integrated IXL into their classrooms to identify where students stood, personalize instruction and recover unfinished learning.

The Elite 100 used IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic, to determine students' grade-level proficiency in math and language arts, and quickly identify knowledge gaps throughout the year. Then, teachers used personalized action plans generated by the diagnostic to direct students to the IXL skills that would help them grow.

Teachers also leveraged skills from IXL's comprehensive curriculum to supplement classroom instruction, provide support for students struggling with specific concepts and help learners catch up. Using IXL Analytics, Elite 100 teachers gained insights that informed their learning recovery efforts: The easy-to-use reports helped teachers pinpoint student trouble spots, monitor performance on skills and track progress.

"Even though my district had an IXL subscription for years, the 2020-2021 school year was the first time that I utilized it within my classroom. I soon realized that I could use it to fill in my students' knowledge gaps and learning misconceptions from previous years through the Real-Time Diagnostic," said Sydney Kauten from Gladbrook-Reinbeck Elementary in Reinbeck, Iowa. "Most of my class started school below grade level last year, so it was reassuring to learn that the interventions I implemented with IXL resulted in most of my students ending the year above grade level!"

"One of the many things that I love about IXL is that it allows students to build foundational math skills before they jump into deeper learning with word problems," said Melissa Massingale from Sallisaw Public School in Sallisaw, Oklahoma. "I have used multiple online platforms in my classroom over the years, but IXL is by far one of the most user-friendly skill building programs that I've ever implemented."

IXL's personalized learning platform

IXL is designed to meet the needs of any classroom and is proven to accelerate student learning. The platform's interactive skills are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic, evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of knowledge levels in math and language arts. Personalized guidance gives students specific skill recommendations based on their work in the curriculum and diagnostic to help them fill knowledge gaps and grow. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom. The IXL app provides a fun, immersive experience for students of all levels, and is available on all major mobile devices.

Currently used by 13 million students and in all of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 100 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Rosetta Stone, Wyzant, Education.com, ABCya and Vocabulary.com. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning.

