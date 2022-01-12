Buildout Announces Acquisition of ProspectNow

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buildout, the developer of the premier commercial real estate (CRE) dealmaking platform used by over one-third of brokers, today announced that they acquired ProspectNow, a premier provider of AI-powered real estate property and owner intelligence. As part of this acquisition, Buildout will integrate ProspectNow with its solutions.

ProspectNow

"The ProspectNow team has built an impressive, machine-learning enabled property and owner intelligence operation," said Kirk Ziehm, CEO of Buildout. "By combining our companies, we're taking a big step toward realizing our shared mission of enabling CRE professionals to be more productive and successful by connecting all stakeholders with a platform that drives CRE prospecting and dealmaking."

ProspectNow, the premier property and owner database with over 155 Million properties and 18 million businesses, enables users to find contact information for any property owner and view properties predicted to sell or refinance in the next 12 months.

"Our vision has always been to pipe the highest quality data and intelligence directly into the prospecting and dealmaking solutions brokers use" said Steve Wayne, CEO and founder of ProspectNow. "We're excited to partner with the Buildout team who shares our passion for empowering CRE professionals to be more productive and successful."

"Not only are their markets and solutions complementary, but also the ProspectNow and Buildout teams share a vision and passion for delivering a world-class, full-lifecycle CRE broker deal-acceleration platform," said Riverside Managing Partner Loren Schlachet.

The Riverside Company invested in Buildout in July 2020. Riverside is a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market.

The Buildout platform provides a hub that scales out to form an integrated, full-lifecycle deal management engine that powers research, prospecting, marketing, matchmaking, transaction management and deal closing.

About Buildout

In 2010 Buildout pioneered commercial real estate (CRE) marketing automation. Today, with over 35,000 brokers and with 12 of the top 20 brokerages counted as customers, Buildout continues to be the leader in CRE marketing automation in addition to recently launching valuable, integrated back-office workflow and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions. Developed in close collaboration with our customers, Buildout allows brokerages to bring their expertise to every stage of their deals all from within one platform.

As of February 23, 2021 Buildout and Rethink CRM have joined forces to deliver a world-class, integrated end-to-end deal pipeline generation and management platform purpose-built for CRE brokers and brokerage firms.

About ProspectNow

At ProspectNow, we're building the next generation of real estate applications that harness the potential of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Based on the belief that better data and insights accelerate any business, ProspectNow is the only AI-powered real estate property ownership research and outreach tool that enables you to connect directly with true property owners at scale.

ProspectNow is the first predictive modeling and marketing platform that provides real estate sales, brokerage, and lending professionals with powerful systems and tools for extracting value from massive amounts of data through machine learning.

For more information, visit www.prospectnow.com.

