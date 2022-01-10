LIQUID META ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BLOCKCHAIN EXPERT CLARA BULLRICH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Clara is a partner at Alvarium Investments, an international multifamily office with over $27 billion in AUM

Clara co-founded TheVentureCity, a technology focused accelerator with over 75 investments

Clara is an advocate for Women in Blockchain, a non-profit organization that focuses on increasing diversity in crypto through education and community building

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. (NEO: LIQD) ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company"), a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company, today announced the appointment of Clara Bullrich to the Company's Board of Directors. This follows the appointments of Stephen Harper and Tom Kang to the Company's Board on December 23, 2021.

Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd (CNW Group/Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd)

"I am very pleased to welcome Clara to our Board of Directors," said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO. "Clara has been instrumental in providing strategic guidance to many early-stage tech companies across Europe, the United States and Latin America. We believe Clara's depth of experience will be invaluable as Liquid Meta scales our liquidity mining operations and overall DeFi market strategy over the coming year."

Clara Bullrich added, "I am very excited to join Liquid Meta's Board as the Company continues to grow their liquidity mining operations and develop technology for the DeFi market. I look forward to contributing my experience to Liquid Meta as it seeks to benefit from the rapid changes in the financial industry."

Clara is a partner at Alvarium Investments, where she manages relationships with several UHNW clients, heads the Digital Assets committee, and is a member of the Investment Committee. Alvarium is an international multifamily office with assets under management in excess of $27 billion.

In 2017, Clara co-founded TheVentureCity, a venture capital firm with a fund and an accelerator. The accelerator has focused on early-stage tech with over 75 investments. As general partner of the fund, Clara is instrumental in the investment into early-stage tech companies across Europe, the United States and Latin America. In the last three years the venture fund has invested in 20 companies globally, co-investing with funds such as Kleiner Perkins, Andresseen Horowitz, Emerson Collective, and many others.

Clara has a passion for digital assets and is an active investor in the sector, helping companies on WEB3 and leveraging her expertise in DeFi & NFTs. She is a strong supporter for Women in Blockchain which is a non-profit organization that focuses on increasing diversity in crypto through education and community building.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

To learn more visit: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of December 17, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Liquid Meta's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd