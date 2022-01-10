Endo Launches New Dupuytren's Contracture Campaign Featuring Real Patients: Watching Education Unfold

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The campaign features real Dupuytren's contracture (DC) patients and aims to address patient complacency, correct myths and misinformation and highlight the Tabletop Test

Dupuytren's contracture is a progressive hand condition that affects an estimated 14 million Americans

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today the launch of its newest television commercial and disease awareness campaign, Watching Education Unfold. The campaign educates people about Dupuytren's contracture (DC), a progressive hand condition that affects an estimated 14 million Americans.

"We're using the voices and experiences of real patients to share education about Dupuytren's contracture and empower self-advocates," said Thomas Kolaras, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Medical Therapeutics at Endo. "This authenticity resonates with people—they can see themselves in the campaign and may consider talking to a hand specialist about their options."

"My patients with Dupuytren's contracture tend to cope with the condition for longer than necessary because of conflicting information that's out there," said Dr. Heidi Coryell Shors, an orthopedic and hand surgery specialist. "In my opinion, Endo's commercial and campaign could help a lot of people who needlessly suffer from the condition."

Elway-to-Everyday Evolution

Watching Education Unfold follows Endo's previous awareness campaign, which featured DC patient John Elway. After grabbing the public's attention with the help of the football legend, Endo is focusing on everyday people who have DC.

The new campaign brings to light people's hesitations and aims to correct misconceptions that may prevent many from seeking treatment. It also spotlights the simple Tabletop Test, which people can do right in their homes to determine if they should consult a hand specialist.

Watching Education Unfold encourages people who think they may have DC or those who have been diagnosed with DC but have not been treated to talk to a hand specialist.

Media Buy

The 30- and 15-second commercials will run nationally on broadcast TV (including networks like ESPN and USA and during programs such as "Good Morning America" and "CBS Evening News"), streaming services (including Hulu and Discovery+) and online.

The campaign also includes digital and search advertising, social media accounts and ads on platforms where patients are active, a digital partnership with Conde Nast, content on health-focused websites (including WebMD and Everyday Health) and educational materials in doctors' offices.

About Dupuytren's Contracture

DC is a lifelong condition that may get worse over time. It's caused by a buildup of collagen in the hand, which forms a rope-like cord that pulls fingers toward the palm so they can't be straightened. As DC progresses, it may become difficult for individuals to use their hand(s) for daily tasks and activities.

About Endo

Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring the best treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

