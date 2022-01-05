TRIBECA LAWSUIT LOANS NOW OFFERS LITIGATION FUNDING TO WRONGFULLY FIRED WORKERS

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victims of wrongful termination often suffer a one-two punch. Explains Rory Donadio, founder of Tribeca Lawsuit Loans, "Not only do they face a confusing maze of government claim procedures and lengthy court cases, but their financial security is also compromised." Anecdotal evidence suggests that many unlawfully fired employees fail to pursue claims because they have to invest their energy into simply providing for themselves and their families.

A readily available resource to help alleviate that uncertainty is presettlement funding from Tribeca Lawsuit Loans.

Wrongful termination, also called wrongful discharge or wrongful dismissal, occurs when an employer unlawfully discriminates against an employee, when it violates public policy, or when it fails to follow its own established procedures. Common allegations include

many forms of discrimination: racial, color, national origin, age, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and disability

retaliation for seeking worker's compensation after being hurt on the job

violation of the Family and Medical Leave Act

violation of wage and hour laws

retaliation for exposing an employer's illegal activity

No one knows how many terminated employees file lawsuits that allege wrongful termination. We can surmise that the number is substantial because we know that many begin as a claim, called a charge, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Federal law requires that people with discrimination or retaliation claims file EEOC claims. Some 67,448 of those claims were filed in 2020. If the parties cannot resolve their differences through the EEOC charge process, the claimant can bring a lawsuit.

But that number only hints at the total number of wrongful terminations in this country. Like those for wage and hour violations, many other claims can bypass the EEOC altogether. The patchwork of procedures and remedies available under state law further obscures the extent of the problem.

In most cases, the only adequate remedy is a monetary award, which can include back and future pay, the value of lost benefits, emotional pain and suffering, and punitive damages.

According to Tribeca's Donadio, "When a plaintiff sues for money damages, Tribeca can help the victim to rally the resources to continue the good fight when times are tough. A Tribeca lawsuit loan allows a plaintiff to borrow against the expected recovery long before the parties reach a settlement. Furthermore, there is no risk to the claimant. Fired employees who fail to win their cases are never liable for repaying the lawsuit loan."

If you have filed a lawsuit for money damages to compensate you for wrongful termination, or you have filed an EEOC charge that has not yet been resolved, let Tribeca help level the playing field. Contact Tribeca Lawsuit Loans at (866) 388-2288 or through our website at tribecalawsuitloans.com to apply for presettlement funding. If you have not yet filed a lawsuit, schedule a visit with an employment attorney who will evaluate your case, often for free. The sooner you act, the sooner Tribeca Lawsuit Loans can help.

