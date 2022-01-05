Sotero Promotes Anne Gotay as VP of Marketing

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotero, a leading data security company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Anne J. Gotay to Vice President of Marketing. Anne had joined Sotero as the Director of Marketing and has been instrumental in the recent success and unprecedented growth of the company.

"Anne has a unique ability to blend her outstanding leadership strengths, marketing expertise, and business savvy to build, grow, and lead her team that transformed the branding and image of Sotero while she handled complex business challenges into actionable strategies thus, she is the only logical choice to be the newest member of our executive team," said Purandar Das, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotero.

Anne brings almost a decade long experience working in cybersecurity startups and throughout her career, she has successfully launched marketing campaigns. She has the unique expertise in building out marketing teams from the ground up to scale go to market.

"I am thrilled and honored by this appointment and excited to take on new challenges with my role," said Anne. "I get to work with such an amazing team, and I look forward to growing and scaling Sotero to be a disruptor in the data security space," she added.

Anne holds a master's degree in Counterterrorism and Cybersecurity Policy from New York University and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Communication from Southern Connecticut States University.

About Sotero

Sotero is the global innovator and leader in revolutionary data security. Sotero's cloud-native data security platform enables our customers with a way to protect data anytime, anywhere, regardless of data store, integration mechanisms, and user tools. With Sotero, organizations can control, access, operate, and use data to extract information that drives organizations' business outcomes and innovation.

Sotero provides organizations with a scalable and flexible data security fabric that migrates and moves data securely, in all its instances in an interconnected world. Organizations gain complete control over their data privacy, compliance, audibility, and governance for use cases ranging from securing data at the edge, IoT devices and streaming data, and moving data securely to downstream systems. For more information, please contact Sonia Awan, Senior PR and Communications Manager at soniaawan@soterosoft.com or visit www.soterosoft.com .

