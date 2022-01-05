Sony Exhibits at CES® 2022 Introducing technologies and initiatives that create new value to fill the world with emotion

TOKYO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony will exhibit at CES® 2022, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada and online from Wednesday, January 5 (PST).

Sony Exhibits at CES 2022--Introducing technologies and initiatives that create new value to fill the world with emotion

Sony's Purpose is to "fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." Based on its corporate direction of "getting closer to people," Sony is working to create new value that inspires people's emotion, by getting closer to creators and users. Kenichiro Yoshida, Chairman, President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation spoke at Sony's press conference held on January 4 ahead of the exhibition's public opening, stating that, "Throughout the past two challenging years, we have reaffirmed the importance of our Purpose. We want to enable people to connect more deeply with those who share the same interests and form stronger bonds within their communities." He touched on Sony's work with artists such as Adele on her new album "30," and introduced its latest technologies and initiatives to support creators, including "Virtual Production" that removes restrictions on video production, Sony's professional drone "Airpeak" that supports creativity, and its latest smartphone "Xperia PRO-I."

Next to take the stage was Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, to talk about PlayStation Productions, a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment to produce movies and TV based on PlayStation IP. Tom Holland, who stars in PlayStation Productions' film adaptation of "Uncharted," and Neil Druckmann, Co-President of game development studio Naughty Dog, talked about the significance of the collaboration.

Next, Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced the next-generation virtual reality system "PlayStation VR2" and the new "PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers" that will realize an unprecedented experience and immersive feeling in the world of games. Furthermore, he announced the latest in the "Horizon" series, "Horizon Call of the Mountain," which was a huge hit all over the world, as a title exclusively for "PlayStation VR2."

Yoshida then took to the stage again, to highlight the tracking technology of Sony Group company Hawk-Eye Innovations, and Sony's partnership with Manchester City Football Club for the realization of next-generation fan communities in the virtual space.

Yoshida concluded his presentation by speaking on the latest progress and future direction of VISION-S, an initiative that aims to contribute to the evolution of mobility. He stated that "Sony is well-positioned as a 'creative entertainment company' to redefine mobility," and announced that Sony will establish an operating company "Sony Mobility Inc." in the spring of 2022, through which the company intends to explore entry into the EV market.

Main Products and Technologies Being Showcased

Under the theme "Co-create the Future of Entertainment," Sony will introduce various technologies and initiatives that support creators and get closer to users at its booth in Las Vegas and the online platform "Sony Square."

URL: https://square.sony.com/ces2022/

Highlights of the Sony Booth in Las Vegas:

• VISION-S

A prototype (VISION-S 01), which is being tested on public roads, and an SUV-type prototype vehicle (VISION-S 02) as a new form factor will be exhibited. For more details, please refer to the press release and special site about VISION-S.

Press release: https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/News/Press/202201/22-002E/

Special site: https://www.sony.com/en/SonyInfo/vision-s/

• Airpeak S1

Sony's professional drone "Airpeak S1," for which sales have now started in the US, will be exhibited. Airpeak S1 is the world's smallest drone that can be equipped with a full-size mirrorless Alpha™ camera*1. It features a proprietary motor, propeller, control system and sensing technology that enables high agility and dynamic and precise flight.

• PlayStation®5

PlayStation®5 brings players into game worlds with unprecedented speed, visual fidelity, and sensor immersion. PS5 is equipped with an ultra-high speed SSD, integrated custom I/O, Tempest 3D AudioTech technology, and DualSenseTM Wireless Controller with cutting-edge haptic technology and adaptive triggers. A collection of all five galaxy-inspired color variations for the console covers and DualSense wireless controller will also be showcased in the venue.

• Crystal LED Theater

A large Crystal LED will be installed at the entrance to the booth, displaying content that introduces Sony's latest innovations in areas such as virtual production and future of sport entertainment

"Virtual Production": Filmmaking Technology that Stimulates the Creativity of Creators

Virtual production frees creators from various restrictions in shooting, such as location, weather, and time, by implementing a production environment that integrates the background image with the subject in real time. The combination of Crystal LED, which projects high-definition background images with high contrast and rich color reproduction, and the cinema camera " VENICE ," which achieves high resolution and delicate depictions, stimulates creators' creativity and increases the freedom of expression.





" Future of Sport Entertainment": Hawk-Eye's Tracking Systems and Virtual Fan Engagement

Hawk-Eye Innovations, a Sony Group company, has been advancing innovation in the world of sports through its sports officiating and broadcast enhancement technology. Their latest achievement has been the introduction of new skeletal tracking and data-visualization systems. These systems make it possible to instantly and accurately track the movements of athletes and objects from the live game video captures, collect the skeletal data and virtually recreate the live action.

Sony is also conducting a PoC (proof of concept) with Manchester City Football Club to create a next-generation global online fan community that integrates the physical and virtual worlds. The PoC will leverage Sony's image analysis technology and sensing technology, as well as Hawk-Eye's tracking systems, to explore the creation of new forms of entertainment to engage sports fans all over the world.

• Aiming to Create Space Inspiration Experiences: STARSPHERE

Together with the University of Tokyo and JAXA, Sony is promoting "STARSPHERE," a project aimed at creating inspiring space experiences. Sony will exhibit for the first time a mock-up of a nano-satellite equipped with Sony's camera equipment, scheduled for launch in the 2022 fiscal year. Using a shooting simulator, users can control the satellite to capture the earth and stars exactly as they intended. "STARSPHERE" aims to generate new value and deliver inspirational experiences by enriching people's perspectives of space, and will engage in co-creation with various creators and partners in this area going forward.

Showcased at the Online Platform "Sony Square":

In addition to video coverage of its press conference and exhibits in Las Vegas, Sony will also feature videos of technologies and initiatives relating to the sub-themes: "Empower Creators," "Expand Fan Communities," and "Envision a Better Planet." New product announcement video for Sony's 8K/4K BRAVIA ® TV lineup and a 360 Reality Audio live video performance will also be available.

• BRAVIA XR™ TV Lineup, Featuring Innovative XR Backlight Master Drive Technology for New Mini LED Models

A new Mini LED lineup is added to the BRAVIA XR TV Series. Powered by Cognitive Processor XR™, Sony's unique signal processing technology, "XR Backlight Master Drive" precisely controls Mini LED backlight for incredible dazzling lights and deep blacks in every corner of the large screen. The new BRAVIA XR™ TV lineup delivers immersive viewing and gameplay experiences formed by combining in-depth picture and three-dimensional sound.

• Live Streaming of 360 Reality Audio with Spatial Sound Technology

A 360 Reality Audio live video performance of David Bowie's "A Reality Tour in 360 Reality Audio". The program reimagines historic live performance footage by combining spatial sound and images to deliver a heightened sense of presence and immersion, and will be streamed on January 6th at 16:00 (PST).*2

360 Spatial Sound technology enables listeners to experience realistic and immersive live performances.

*1: Operating a drone in the United States is subject to federal law and regulations. State and local ordinances may also apply to certain operations. When operating an aircraft, it is the remote pilot/operator's responsibility to always comply with applicable laws, regulations, and ordinances.

*2: This live streaming of 360 Reality Audio can be played back using headphones. It does not support speaker playback or personalized sound experiences.

