Pizza Inn Hosts Fundraiser for 7 Families Impacted by Tornado

PADUCAH, Ky., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Pizza Inn restaurants are continuing efforts to support families and first responders impacted by last month's tornado. The pizza company will host a fundraiser at its two Kentucky locations and will collect donations for seven families who have been devastated with the loss of homes and belongings.

Pizza Inn Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pizza Inn)

"Our team has been feeding first responders and providing meals through local churches for the last several weeks," said Larry Rust, Pizza Inn franchise owner in Paducah. "We are donating sales from our busiest days to help families who need our assistance and are providing an easy way for people to make donations."

The in-store fundraiser will be held Jan. 7 - Jan. 9 in Paducah and Frankfort restaurants where a portion of sales will be allocated directly to the seven families. In addition, cash donations will be accepted via a donation box in each restaurant. Donations for the families and first responders will also be accepted through online ordering.

Participating locations include 1001 Joe Clifton Dr. in Paducah and 100 Brighton Park in Frankfort. Visit the Kentucky page on our website for hours, directions and online orders.

Paducah's Pizza Inn has been in the community for 50 years and the commitment to giving back has been at the core of the hometown pizza place. Rust has donated nearly $500,000 to churches, schools, nonprofit organizations and local charities.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] franchises and/or licenses Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Media Contact

Madeline Black for Pizza Inn

madeline@thepowergroup.com

650.862.2220

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pizza Inn