M FINANCIAL GROUP NAMES RUSSELL BUNDSCHUH PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M Financial Group today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Russell Bundschuh as President and Chief Executive Officer. Bundschuh will assume the role on February 7, 2022. In the interim, and with the departure of previous President and CEO Wes Thompson, the M Financial Board has named Steve Lundin, Chief Operating Officer, as acting CEO.

Bundschuh will join M Financial from his current role as Senior Vice President of the Chubb Group and President of Chubb Life, where he is responsible for Chubb's international life insurance and global life reinsurance operations.

Bundschuh's career spans more than 25 years in insurance and management consulting. Prior to the acquisition of Chubb by ACE Group in 2016, he was President of ACE Life. Before joining ACE, he was Executive Vice President and CEO of the Asia sub-region for New York Life's international business and Chief Operating Officer for New York Life International. He also led New York Life's corporate development, strategic planning, and M&A functions. Before joining New York Life, Bundschuh spent over 10 years at McKinsey & Company, where he was a Partner and leader of the firm's Services Strategy and Operations Practice.

With undergraduate degrees in Geophysical Engineering and Electrical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines, Bundschuh also earned an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He holds the Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) professional designation.

"M Financial and the industry are at an inflection point and Russell Bundschuh is the right leader for us and for this moment," said David Byers, M Financial Group's Board Chair. "We've created strong momentum. Russell's expertise in growing product portfolios for the HNW segments and his success at rolling out digital platforms will keep this momentum going. As we grow the M Financial of the future, his outstanding accomplishments as a strategist and innovator with a global and dynamic perspective make him a great selection as our next CEO."

Bundschuh said, "I am honored and excited to lead M Financial and join the M Community. Although M is already the leading financial services design and distribution company in the nation, it can be even better. I look forward to working closely with M Financial Member Firms, employees, and partners to take M's performance to the next level."

About M Financial Group

With more than 135 Member Firms in 36 states and the United Kingdom, M Financial Group is one of the nation's leading financial services design and distribution companies. Since 1978, M Financial's network of independent insurance and executive benefit firms has served the needs of high-net-worth individuals, corporate executives, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 1000 companies. For more information about M Financial, please visit mfin.com.

