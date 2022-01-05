Extraco Banks becomes first Texas bank to go live with Agent IQ service.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent IQ, Inc ., the leader in personal digital customer engagement for financial institutions, is pleased to announce the launch of their Lynq digital assistant and chat service with Extraco Banks ; their first financial institution client in Texas.

Agent IQ Digital Customer Engagement Platform (PRNewsfoto/Agent IQ)

The launch of this service also marks the second live integration with the Q2 mobile banking platform after the strong success of the same integration with Rockland Trust . The benefit of this integration creates a complete banking solution for customer transactional needs as well as a personal banking service.

"Extraco Banks is committed to drive local community growth through caring and personal banking relationships." said Chris Kincaid, EVP and Chief of Strategic Design at Extraco Banks, "and Agent IQ's Lynq platform provides a transformational approach to meeting our customers where they are".

The Lynq platform improves communication and engagement between financial institutions and their customers, leading to happier, more loyal, and more profitable relationships. The Lynq platform allows customers to select and engage with a personal banker for all their financial needs across any digital channel; just like they are used to engaging with their family and friends. The configurable built-in Augmented Intelligence supports bankers to be more efficient and automate mundane tasks.

"We are extremely pleased to be going live with Extraco Banks", says Soren Bested, CRO of Agent IQ. "They are an award-winning Texas bank who understands the value and competitive edge that having a personal digital service for their customers will bring."

The launch of the Lynq platform took only 8 weeks from contract signing. "The team at Agent IQ had a very smooth process of onboarding and rollout," said Misti Mostiller, EVP and Director of Consumer Banking & Enterprise Innovation for Extraco Banks. "We have a great relationship with Agent IQ and look forward to working with them in the coming years."

About Agent IQ, Inc.

Agent IQ empowers community banks and credit unions to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction, and boost service efficiencies leading to an increase in profitability and reduced the cost of serving. The Agent IQ Lynq customer engagement platform provides a unique high-touch, high-tech, omni-channel experience that uses AI to support financial institutions in being more proactive with their customers and automating mundane tasks. For more information, visit agentiq.com .

About Extraco Banks

Extraco Banks and its affiliate companies are dedicated to building people, businesses and communities. Since the Great Recession, Extraco has extended over $2 billion in loans to 25,000 customers, while financially supporting over 1,275 community organizations working to create economic vibrancy, job growth and overall quality of life to our communities across central Texas. Founded as a cotton warehousing company, Extraco, with more than $2 billion in assets, is the largest and most comprehensive locally owned bank between Dallas and Austin, serving over 120,000 customers' banking, mortgage, insurance, and wealth & trust needs with creative and innovative excellence. Learn more at: https://www.extracobanks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Agent IQ