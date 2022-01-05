CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP TO INVEST IN DODGE CONSTRUCTION NETWORK

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and MENLO PARK, Calif. and HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dodge Construction Network ("Dodge", "DCN", or the "Company"), the largest independent data platform supporting the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. commercial construction industry, today announced that Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") will make a significant new equity investment to position Dodge to execute and accelerate its strategic growth plan. With this growth investment, Clearlake becomes an equal partner with existing DCN investor Symphony Technology Group ("STG"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Dodge Construction Network

Headquartered in Hamilton, NJ, DCN has successfully served the commercial construction industry for over 100 years by providing subscription-based data, insights, market intelligence, discovery and networking through an industry-leading proprietary database of projects, contacts, firms and products. DCN's product suite delivers commercial construction professionals with the fundamental leads, insights and connections needed to fuel their growth activities. DCN serves the category through two primary product families: Dodge Data & Analytics and The Blue Book Network ("Blue Book"). Today, DCN has 10 billion+ unique and proprietary data elements, 60 million+ annual messages supporting bidding opportunities, over 1.2 million page views per month, over 1 million registered users, over 400,000 unique monthly users and approximately 40,000 customers.

"As a clear leader in the category, DCN is well positioned to leverage its unmatched proprietary technology, analytics and data capabilities to lead accelerated adoption as the industry undergoes a significant digital transformation over the coming decades," said Behdad Eghbali, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, and James Pade, Partner & Managing Director, of Clearlake. "We are thrilled to be partnering with DCN's CEO Dan McCarthy and the entire leadership team to build on the Company's compelling recent momentum. We also believe we can help accelerate the Company's growth trajectory through our deep experience investing in technology, software and data platforms, our long track record investing in building products, and our proprietary O.P.S.® value creation framework."

"Since partnering with DCN's CEO Dan McCarthy just 18 months ago, the Company has completed and integrated the transformative acquisition of Blue Book, begun to accelerate its growth and proven its ability to innovate and provide the sector with differentiated, proprietary subscription data solutions that resonate with customers across the country," said William Chisholm, Managing Partner, and Adam Hendricks, Principal, of STG. "It has been a pleasure to support Dan and his team, and we look forward to continuing our collective success through this partnership with Clearlake."

"Our team looks forward to partnering with Clearlake and STG, and we're excited at what both of these formidable investors can bring to the Company to help us achieve our objectives," said Mr. McCarthy. "Clearlake and STG have deep technology expertise with proven track records of enhancing value for their portfolio companies, and their continued investment in DCN validates our compelling organic and M&A driven growth plans."

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo, BMO Capital Markets and Security Benefit provided debt financing supporting the transaction.

Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Clearlake and Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to STG and DCN.

About Dodge Construction Network

Dodge Construction Network leverages an unmatched offering of data, analytics, and industry-spanning relationships to generate the most powerful source of information, knowledge, insights, and connections in the commercial construction industry. The company powers four longstanding and trusted industry solutions – Dodge Data & Analytics, The Blue Book Network, Sweets, and IMS – to connect the dots across the entire commercial construction ecosystem. Together, these solutions provide clear and actionable opportunities for both small teams and enterprise firms. Purpose-built to streamline the complicated, Dodge Construction Network ensures that construction professionals view the information they need to build successful businesses and thriving communities. With over a century of experience, Dodge Construction Network is the catalyst for modern commercial construction. For more information, please visit https://www.construction.com/

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $55 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Symphony Technology Group

Symphony Technology Group is the private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market winning portfolio companies, STG creates sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to all existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com

Dodge Media Contact:

104 West Partners

Patrick Ward

415-595-3145

patrick.ward@104west.com

Clearlake Media Contact:

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

jhurson@lambert.com

Symphony Technology Group Media Contact:

Gloria Consola

pr@stgpartners.com



www.clearlake.com (PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group)

(PRNewsfoto/Clearlake Capital Group,RSA)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clearlake Capital Group; Dodge Construction Network