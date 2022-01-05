CALSTART Announces New Executive to Lead Clean Transportation Industry Policy and Advocacy

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CALSTART announced that Jessica Olson has been appointed as vice president of policy, effective January 3, 2022. Olson will lead advocacy efforts for the organization, continuing the critical work that is shaping the federal and state policy that supports the clean transportation industry. She will serve as an officer of CALSTART's executive team.

"Jes brings a tremendous experience with the major initiatives and frameworks that are critical for transformation to zero-emission in this industry," said John Boesel, president and CEO of CALSTART. "We are fortunate to have someone who led government affairs efforts for a Fortune 100 company join our team. Jes has a proven history of producing significant results through effective advocacy. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to CALSTART and its members as we continue to accelerate clean transportation solutions to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

Boesel noted that the vice president of policy is a new position for the CALSTART organization and a statement about the importance of standards and incentives in terms of accelerating the growth of the clean transportation industry.

Olson most recently served as the director of environmental policy for Honeywell International Inc. In that role, she led efforts to organize industry and advocates to implement a phase down of hydrofluorocarbons, the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas emissions, driving new regulatory programs and commitments at U.S. state, federal, and international levels. Prior to joining Honeywell, Olson was a partner at the Ayres Law Group in Washington, D.C., where her practice included appellate litigation, congressional advocacy, and regulatory advising in the climate and clean air policy space.

"It is an honor to join CALSTART during the exciting transformation of the transportation industry," states Olson. "I am thrilled to continue my personal commitment to making our communities healthier and our climate goals more attainable while growing clean jobs and industries."

Olson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Science, Technology, and Society with a focus in Environmental Studies from Vassar College and a Juris Doctorate from the Vermont Law School, where she currently serves on the board of trustees. Olson has previously co-chaired the Air Quality Committee of the D.C. Bar Environment, Energy, and Natural Resources Community and was a 2017 finalist for the MIT C3E Women in Clean Energy Award in the law and finance category.

