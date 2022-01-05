Built In Honors Retina AI in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards Retina AI Earns Placement on Built In's 50 Best Small Companies to Work For in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Retina AI was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Retina AI earned a place on the 50 Best Small Companies to Work For in Los Angeles, CA. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Retina AI

"We are very excited to be included as one of the top companies to work for in Los Angeles," said Emad Hasan, CEO of Retina AI. "I am a firm believer that the best products come from teams which enjoy working together and that is the kind of culture we have been working to build here at Retina AI. I couldn't be prouder of the team we have assembled."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honors companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT RETINA AI

Retina is the leading predictive customer lifetime value (pCLV) intelligence company transforming e-commerce customer acquisition for high-growth brands. The company uses AI, machine learning, and data analytics to provide the industry's earliest insights on pCLV to help marketers capture high-value customers and increase brand loyalty -- without relying on third-party cookies or IDFA. Retina's customers include world-class brands such as Nestlé, Madison Reed, and Dollar Shave Club. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

PR Contact

Nathaniel Hawthorne

nathaniel@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retina AI