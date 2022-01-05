THE BEDFORD BY MARTHA STEWART OPENS AT PARIS LAS VEGAS SPRING OF 2022 The first-ever restaurant experience by Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands will open in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart has been inspiring people worldwide to entertain since the start of her career. This spring, she'll bring her celebrated Martha Stewart lifestyle brand to life with her first-ever restaurant. The Bedford by Martha Stewart, a fully-immersive restaurant concept designed to bring Martha's famed country farmhouse in Bedford, NY, to life, will open at Paris Las Vegas in Spring 2022.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart Logo

Martha and her team of culinary experts are developing delicious, seasonal dinner, weekend brunch, and holiday menus that feature exceptional quality and creativity. Signature menu items will be created from sourcing seasonal, high-quality ingredients from various local purveyors and some of Martha's personal favorites, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market, Dartagnan Inc., Urbani Truffles, Roe Caviar, Frog Hollow Farm, Jasper Hill Farm, Vermont Creamery, among others.

"Caesars Entertainment has been an extremely hardworking, professional, and excellent partner to work with on the planning and building of the first-ever Martha Stewart restaurant. It will be in the Paris Las Vegas and will very accurately portray the important aesthetic and taste of the Martha Stewart Brand. Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family. The architecture and decoration of the spaces cleverly exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected, and utterly delectable," said Martha Stewart.

Designed by Martha herself, The Bedford by Martha Stewart draws inspiration from Martha's country farmhouse, where she brings the outdoors in. With 194 seats, the intimate restaurant will offer guests an authentic glimpse of how she lives and entertains in her own home. Martha's functional and practical lifestyle takes center stage in her thoughtfully appointed décor, which embraces a neutral color palette that acts as a perfect backdrop to four seasons of color.

"Martha Stewart is one of the most celebrated voices in hospitality, and we are truly honored that she's chosen Paris Las Vegas as the home for her very first restaurant," said Jason Gregorec, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Paris Las Vegas. "Martha and her whole team have been incredible partners. When we open the doors, The Bedford by Martha Stewart will be a dining experience you simply can't get elsewhere."

The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas is expected to open in Spring 2022. For more information, visit www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas.

ABOUT PARIS LAS VEGAS

Paris Las Vegas brings the passion and sophistication of the City of Light to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, transporting guests to Europe's most romantic city. Distinctive for its dramatic 46-story replica Eiffel Tower with a free, nightly light show and authentic architectural reproductions, Paris Las Vegas features more than 2,900 recently renovated guest rooms and suites, including Burgundy Rooms. Additionally, the resort offers an 85,000-square-foot casino; Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Paris Las Vegas; the two-acre Pool á París; Las Vegas' first rooftop bar and grill, BEER PARK, spanning 10,000 square feet; Voie Spa & Salon; two wedding chapels; unique French retail shopping located along the resort's Le Boulevard District and the opulent nightlife venue Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop. Restaurants include a distinctive array of fine cuisine, such as Chef Joho's acclaimed Eiffel Tower Restaurant, French-bistro Mon Ami Gabi, internationally-renowned Gordon Ramsay Steak. Paris Las Vegas also offers quick service options like Brioche by Guy Savoy and Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay (coming soon). The resort will soon be home to Lisa Vanderpump's second Las Vegas venue, Vanderpump à Paris, and an all-new Nobu restaurant and lounge. Featuring one of the largest ballrooms in Las Vegas, Paris offers 140,000 square feet of pillarless function space. Paris Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit parislasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Paris Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Marquee Brands:

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com . In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

