­­­Vuzix Introduces its New M400-C Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today introduced the Vuzix M400-C smart glasses, the latest edition to its M-Series smart glasses family, and announced that it has shipped limited initial production units to a Windows mobile computer manufacturer. Further shipments are expected to be made to select partners in Q1-2022 with full production and general availability commencing in Q2-2022. The M400-C will be priced at $1199.

Vuzix M400-C Smart Glasses connected to a smartphone

The M400-C uses the same form factor as the Company's flagship M400 smart glasses and comes equipped with an autofocus HD camera capable of streaming 1080p video at 60 fps, crisp OLED display, noise canceling mic, voice control, speakers, buttons and touchpad, all built to IP67 standards. The M400-C also mounts to all M-Series mounting accessories. Unlike the M400, the M400-C is not a standalone computing device and is designed to function as a USB-C peripheral that can attach to a portable computer or smartphone with a USB-C DisplayPort Alt interface for video display, camera in, data connections and power.

"The M400-C is an ideal solution for enterprise customers that are looking for either an addition to an existing smart phone or a Windows-based computer to run on. It targets similar general use cases as our M400, but just plugs into another device to serve as a very capable tethered USB-C peripheral," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "This solution is ideal for users wanting to use a wearable device for hands-free access to their smart phone or Windows apps. We look forward to the M400-C becoming another successful device in our M-Series family of products."

The M400-C will be shown at Pepcom tonight in Las Vegas and will be on display at CES 2022 this week at the Vuzix booth (#17075) located in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 243 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

