LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator company Jellysmack continues to expand its impressive leadership team with the addition of accomplished media executive Stefanie Schwartz as Global Head of Platform Partnerships. In her new role, Schwartz will spearhead Jellysmack's partnerships with all leading social networks including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, and more, as well as lead the company in exploring new platform partners and collaborative opportunities. This role highlights the creator economy's explosive growth as it evolves into a powerful mainstream industry.

Seasoned Media Executive Stefanie Schwartz Joins Jellysmack as Global Head of Platform Partnerships, Highlighting Major Growth Opportunities in the Creator Economy

"Stefanie joins us at a pivotal moment as we expand our creator offerings to new platforms and scale different areas of the business," said Sean Atkins, President of Jellysmack. "Stefanie is a visionary leader in the creator economy and her expertise will help us further develop these premier partnerships and expand our footprint and revenue globally."

Schwartz has been at the forefront of the digital evolution of traditional media for over 20 years, scaling digital businesses at Viacom working across some of the most iconic media brands like MTV, Comedy Central, BET, and Nickelodeon. Prior to joining Jellysmack she was EVP & General Manager of Viacom Digital Studios, creating original content for social platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok. Under her leadership Viacom saw tremendous growth—the company created thousands of hours of content and became a leading media property across social platforms.

"Jellysmack is a pioneer in the creator economy and its powerful technology is unrivaled in the industry," said Schwartz. "I'm thrilled to be joining at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to deepening our relationships with our platform partners to develop new solutions for Jellysmack and our creators around the world."

Schwartz's hiring comes on the heels of a remarkable year of accomplishments for Jellysmack. The company has been making a name for itself with the skyrocketing performance of the Jellysmack Creator Program which leverages the company's proprietary AI technology and first-party data to help video creators grow their audiences across multiple social platforms. Today the company counts over 400 creator partners from all around the world including megastars MrBeast, PewDiePie, and Nas Daily. In addition to individual creator solutions, Jellysmack also announced the launch of its Media Partner Program, which helps corporate IP owners such as film and TV studios leverage their video content libraries into lucrative social media revenue streams. Jellysmack also recently announced its Marquee Program to help public personalities and celebrities develop their social presence by producing and distributing social video content. A landmark moment was celebrated in May when Jellysmack closed a nine-figure Series C round from world-renowned technology fund SoftBank Vision Fund II that catapulted it to a unicorn status valuation.

