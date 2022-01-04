Shelton Capital Management Acquires Vitruvian Capital Management

DENVER, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management ("Shelton") and Vitruvian Capital Management ("Vitruvian") today announced an agreement under which Shelton Capital Management acquired Vitruvian Capital Management effective January 3, 2022. Through the acquisition, Shelton Capital will add domestic and international strategies to its product lineup.

Founded in 2018, Vitruvian Capital Management is a private SEC-Registered Investment Advisor based in San Francisco, offering unique investment products in domestic and international equities. Consistent with Shelton Capital Management's client base, Vitruvian has focused on serving the distinct needs of high-net-worth individuals, RIAs, Institutional Investors and Family Offices.

As part of the transaction, Vitruvian Managing Partner Derek Izuel, CFA will serve as Shelton Capital's Chief Investment Officer effective January 3, 2022. Along with his role as CIO, Mr. Izuel will work with Vitruvian Partner and Analyst Justin Sheetz, CFA as co-portfolio managers of the existing Shelton International Select Equity Fund (Ticker Symbols: SISEX/SISLX) and the Shelton Emerging Markets Fund (Ticker Symbols: EMSQX, EMSLX).

"As an independent investment management firm, we are continuously seeking opportunities to strategically grow our business and enhance our investment services for the benefit of our investors," said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. "Vitruvian is a powerful and complementary addition to our organization, and we are very pleased to have the entire investment team join us and continue to successfully manage their unique and highly regarded strategies."

Mr. Rogers continued, "This acquisition is part of the Firm's long-term strategy of building scale organically and through acquisitions. Adding the Vitruvian investment team and products to our existing equity platform is a great strategic fit."

This acquisition follows several of Shelton's strategic transactions, most recently the Firm's partnership with ICON Advisers in February 2020.

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed numerous transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton manages over $4 billion of assets as of 12/31/2021. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

About Vitruvian Capital Management

Vitruvian Capital Management is a private SEC-Registered Investment Advisor founded in January 2018. Using the principles of data science and machine learning, the firm applies stock specific analysis and risk management across the global equity universe in seeking superior, consistent returns. For additional information, visit https://vitruviancap.com.

Important Information

It is possible to lose money by investing in a fund. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund. To obtain a prospectus, visit www.sheltoncap.com or call (800) 955-9988. A prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

International investing may not be for everyone. The information contained in this document is given on a general basis without obligation and on the understanding that any person acting upon or in reliance on it, does so entirely at his or her own risk. Any projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or performance of countries, markets or companies are not necessarily indicative of, and may differ from, actual events or results. This information is intended to highlight issues and not to be comprehensive or to provide advice.

Distributed by RFS Partners, a member of FINRA and affiliate of Shelton Capital Management.

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

