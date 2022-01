Repurchase program of Loomis' shares

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on November 2, 2021, and ended on December 23, 2021, repurchased 825,000 own shares. The company's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 1,433,782 shares, as of December 31, 2021. The total amount of shares in the company, including the company's own shares, amount to 75,279,829.

