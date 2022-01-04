OWC Announces Atlas Pro Series Media Card Storage and Reader for Photographers, Videographers, and Content Creators

Professional grade, high-capacity SD UHS-II V90 and CFexpress Type B media storage cards offer super-fast RAW image and up to 8K cinema-quality video capture along with ultra-compact universally compatible CFexpress reader

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, announces the OWC Atlas Pro series of high-performance media cards and reader. Like the Atlas rockets that powered the historic Mercury human spaceflights into full orbit, the OWC Atlas series will launch your creative capabilities into another world.

(PRNewsfoto/OWC)

Experience You Can Depend On

OWC has been safely protecting Mac and PC users' data with high-performance storage solutions since 1988. Drawing on our experience as a leading developer of flash storage since 2010, we've engineered OWC Atlas Pro media cards with advanced performance and data management technologies to maximize the capabilities of your DSLR, mirrorless, and video camera. The OWC Atlas Pro cards let you go from shooting to transferring RAW images and up to 8K video footage to your computer with the highest workflow efficiency. Whether you're an aspiring social media influencer, visual arts hobbyist, drone pilot, or accomplished creative professional, you can trust the OWC Atlas Pro media cards with your irreplaceable shots.

OWC Atlas S Pro™

OWC flash storage solutions are run through intensive performance testing so creative professionals can depend on real-world speeds in their workflows. Truthfully listing Atlas S Pro cards for reliable performance up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read speeds defines our commitment to the "OWC Difference," which ensures you'll be completely satisfied these SD UHS-II V90 cards will deliver the performance you are counting on.

Pro speed: Up to 276MB/s write and 290MB/s read real-world speeds for shooting huge photos, burst photo sequences, and recording up to 8K video

Advanced: Uses advanced pseudo-Single-Level Cell (pSLC) flash memory to deliver 10X higher durability than ordinary SD cards and blazing-fast speed across the entire card capacity so massive still files and 8K video will write and download fast

Efficient: Fast read speeds let you offload data to the computer for immediate file access and quicker post-production

Tough: Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Compatible: Fully compatible with a wide variety of DSLR, mirrorless, 360-degree, VR, and cinema cameras

Flexible: Backwards compatible with UHS-I SD devices and readers

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

OWC Atlas Pro™ and Atlas Pro™ Ultra

The OWC Atlas Pro and Atlas Pro™ Ultra CFexpress Type B memory cards are rugged and OWC Beyond Fast™. They're ideal for professional photographers, videographers, and content creators who need to capture every crucial moment at confidently one-time events like sports, weddings, and concerts.

Consistent: Atlas Pro Ultra delivers sustained 1400MB/s speed for rapid-fire burst mode and high resolution 8K video capture

Pro speed: Up to 1500MB/s write and 1700MB/s read peak speeds for smooth 8K capture and continuous high frame rate burst mode image capture

Advanced: Utilizes the latest flash storage technologies to provide leading-edge performance, durability, and reliability

Efficient: Fast read speeds let you offload data to a computer for immediate file access and quicker post-production

Tough: Impact, bend, shock, UV ray, and x-ray resistant

Supportive: Fully compatible with the latest Canon, Nikon, and Panasonic cameras

Backwards compatible with XQD devices

Compliant: Fully meets CFexpress Type B 1.0 and 2.0 specifications

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty

OWC Atlas FXR

Sized similarly to a debit card, the OWC Atlas FXR is the smallest Thunderbolt CFexpress card reader. It allows you to transfer video footage and photos on location, studio, or the edit suite to virtually any Thunderbolt or USB port-equipped computer or tablet at over 1500MB/s speed. Nearly 7x smaller than other Thunderbolt CFX readers, bus-powered Atlas FXR easily fits into the smallest camera bag, so you can pack more accessories to help capture amazing content.

Flexible compatibility: Works with past, present, and future Macs, Windows PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, and Surface devices

Extremely fast: Supports the maximum performance capability of CFX cards, Thunderbolt, and USB interfaces

Read at warp speed: ingest video footage and photos at over 1500MB/s

Ultra-compact: About the size of a debit card and up to 7x smaller than other single readers

Travel-ready: Bus-powered, so no power supply or power cable needed

Stable: Non-skid rubber feet keep the reader in place

Plug and play: Includes Thunderbolt cable with tethered USB-A adapter

Worry-free: 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

$49.00 The OWC Atlas S Pro™ SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities on Macsales.com starting at

The OWC Atlas Pro™ CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities

The OWC Atlas Pro Ultra™ CFexpress will be available early Q2 2022 in 320GB and 640GB capacities

The OWC Atlas FXR will be available in early Q2 2022

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Atlas S Pro 256GB

Atlas Pro Ultra

Atlas Pro

