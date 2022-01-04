Ontario Fury and IEHP Partner to Improve Community Health

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ontario Fury, Ontario's professional indoor soccer team, and Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) are teaming up this season to connect residents to needed community health resources, including vaccine access.

Kicking the partnership into gear, the health plan's marketing team will collaborate with Ontario Fury to organize interactive social media interviews, promote vaccine clinics, and more.

"This partnership is a dynamic step forward for promoting community health in our region," said Cesar Armendariz, IEHP's Community Health Senior Director. "As families begin to enjoy events and activities again, it's important that vaccines and health information remain accessible and top of mind to keep everyone protected. This partnership allows both organizations to engage with our communities in a fun and exciting new way than ever before, and we look forward to addressing positive health messages to our IE community and avid soccer fans!"

Ontario Fury's season began December 15 in a home opener at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., and will run through April 2022. During their season, the partnership will also honor First Responders by hosting a Heroes Night in the spring.

"Ontario Fury is excited to partner with such an amazing organization like IEHP," said Jimmy Nordberg, Ontario Fury Head Coach. "With common goals and vision of our managing partner Mr. Jeffery Burum, to help the community and inspire others to be champions, it was a great fit. IEHP will truly help the community and the Ontario Fury on our mission to be #ChampionshipBound!"

To learn more about the Ontario Fury or view the season schedule, visit ontariofury.com.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 25th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,300 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

