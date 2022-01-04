Kaleidescape Announces New Compact Terra 6 Terabyte Movie Server

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, makers of the ultimate movie player, announced today its latest addition to the Terra movie server line. The new entry-level compact Terra 6 terabyte (TB) is shipping now.

Kaleidescape, makers of the ultimate movie player, announced today the latest addition to its award-winning compact Terra movie server line. The new entry-level compact Terra 6 terabyte (TB) movie server joins the compact Terra 12TB and 18TB product offerings.

The new entry-level compact Terra 6TB movie server extends Kaleidescape's award-winning compact Terra product offerings.

"The compact Terra 6TB, when combined with a Strato C player, replaces the Kaleidescape Strato S as our entry-level system, while providing the ultimate playback experience with significantly greater scalability and performance," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape.

With the power to download feature-length 4K movies in as little as ten minutes on a gigabit internet connection, the compact Terra 6TB provides four times faster movie downloads than the Strato S 6TB all-in-one player-server. In addition, a compact Terra 6TB can serve up to five simultaneous 4K Ultra HD playbacks on Strato players in different rooms, compared to only two simultaneous playbacks for Strato S. The compact Terra 6TB can download movies while simultaneously supporting playbacks on Strato players, which is something Strato S cannot do. And movie lovers can scale up their storage by adding a compact Terra 6TB, 12TB, or 18TB or a full-sized Terra 24TB, 48TB, or 72TB.

Designed with a profile similar to a Strato C movie player, the compact Terra 6TB can be mounted beside a Strato C in a 1U rack space, using Kaleidescape's custom rack mount.

The Kaleidescape compact Terra 6TB movie server is initially offered as a bundle with the Strato C movie player at a special price of $7,995 through March 31, 2022.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company’s Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleidescape)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaleidescape