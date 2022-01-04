Douglas Elliman Returns as Exclusive Real Estate Partner and Title Sponsor at Annual Winter Equestrian Festival for Seventh Consecutive Year National Brokerage also returns as Title Sponsor of Global Dressage Festival for fourth year

WELLINGTON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas Elliman Real Estate, one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the New York metropolitan area and the sixth largest in the U.S., announced its official sponsorship of the 2022 Winter Equestrian Festival for the seventh consecutive year as title sponsor and exclusive real estate agency partner, and a fourth year Title Sponsor at The Global Dressage Festival.

Beginning January 5th and continuing through April 3, 2022, the socially distant festival will take place at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center — the epicenter of the horse world. The 12-week competition attracts more than 4,000 families, 7,000 horses and 3,400 riders from 50 states and 33 countries with increasing participating from South America and Europe, making it the largest and longest running equestrian competition in the world.

"The equestrian community is a fundamental component of the Florida real estate market and it is a privilege to continue our support of The Winter Equestrian Festival and The Global Dressage Festival as title sponsors," said Scott Durkin, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC. "As a national brokerage that supports the equestrian arts throughout the country, The Winter Equestrian Festival gives us the opportunity to connect with our clientele and visitors from all over the world that are drawn to Wellington this time of year."

As fourth year Global Dressage sponsors, Douglas Elliman will partake in a total circuit of twelve horse show weeks, seven International and four National Dressage weekly competitions at The Global Dressage Festival between January 12 through April 4, 2022. In addition to the brand's overall involvement, every week the Douglas Elliman 1.45m Jumper Series will take place.

"As the leading brokerage of the equestrian community, we look forward to continuing our alliance with the festival by offering experiential high-level services to the luxury consumers of the world," said Jay Phillip Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman, Florida Region.

The brokerage will also participate as the 2022 Title Week sponsor on March 11th through the 15th. The $406,000 Douglas Elliman Grand Prix CSI 5* is scheduled to take place the evening of March 14th during the sponsored Title Week.

Douglas Elliman has a lengthy history of corporate affiliation with the equestrian community, including a longstanding sponsorship of the Hampton Classic, another high-profile event attracting a similar demographic as the Winter Equestrian Festival. The company's continued growth throughout the Florida region, including Palm Beach and specifically Wellington, makes the continued sponsorship a natural alliance of the broker's brand platform.

The Winter Equestrian Festival has been the pinnacle of equine competition in South Florida for more than four decades, welcoming enthusiasts and athletes annually to contest one of the most competitive shows in the world. This year's circuit will offer more than $12 million in prize money throughout the duration of the season.

About Douglas Elliman Inc.

