Curaleaf Names Matt Darin President

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Matt Darin will become President of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., effective immediately. Darin brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience at an important moment in Curaleaf's growth trajectory; the company recently announced several strategic acquisitions in Los Suenos Farms, Tryke Companies, NRPC and Bloom Dispensaries. Mr. Darin will report to Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joseph Bayern.

Before joining Curaleaf, Matt Darin was Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Grassroots Cannabis, which was acquired by Curaleaf in 2020. Since its inception in 2014, Grassroots grew to become the largest privately-held multi-state operator in the United States. Prior to his 8 years in the cannabis industry, Mr. Darin was a Founder and Principal with Frontline Real Estate Partners. Since the Grassroots acquisition, Darin has served as Regional President for the Central and Southeast regions.

"I'm incredibly excited to appoint Matt as our President under this new structure, which will help us execute with greater fluidity and will allow me to focus on strategic growth initiatives for the Company," said Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern. "Matt has the operational excellence, leadership skills and discipline to drive our continued vision as we begin our twelfth year in business and solidify our position as the global leader in this exciting industry."

Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Neil Davidson is retiring from the Company, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Davidson will be stepping down from his day-to-day duties immediately but will stay on for a transition period through March 31, 2022.

Boris Jordan, Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "The Board and I are all incredibly grateful to Neil for his dedication, passion and his many contributions to the Company. While we will miss his talent, drive and relentless pursuit of perfection, we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 117 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production.

