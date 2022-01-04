Braille Institute Celebrates "Technology Month" In January

Experts discuss the latest in assistive technology to increase independence and improve daily activities for those who are blind or visually impaired

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third-straight year, Braille Institute celebrates January as "Technology Month" with 19 free educational and interactive online technology workshops. Additionally, one-on-one training and how-to videos will be offered online throughout the month.

"Assistive technology can be a real game changer for those who are blind or visually impaired. And start of the new year is a great time to learn a new skill or improve the way you're doing something," said Phillip Reeves, Director of Client Experience at Braille Institute. Several workshops will discuss new technology from providers like Microsoft Soundscape, OrCam, Northstate Assistive Technology and Bonocle. Learn about the newest low vision and audio devices, as well as artificial vision and computer programs that help improve daily tasks.

All workshops will be conducted virtually through phone and video calls, enabling anyone anywhere to participate. Anyone requiring assistance or technology training can receive free one-on-one technology help from Braille Institute's Connection Pointe technology centers located in each of the seven Southern California locations. The centers offer instruction on a wide variety of mainstream and adaptive technology devices.

Understanding how to get the most out of technology is incredibly valuable for those who are blind or visually impaired, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing can be isolating, especially for those who are visually impaired, so staying connected using technology is especially important.

Braille Institute offers free technology services, classes, and workshops throughout the year and puts an increased focus on tech each January, knowing many of their students receive new technology devices as gifts for the holidays. There are workshops on devices and programs such as Amazon's Alexa, Microsoft Teams and the Apple Watch.

Braille Institute will also support Technology Month through digital offerings and published tech-focused content on their website and Facebook page.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are temporarily only offered remotely. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553), Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org to register for a workshop.

