Alamar Biosciences partners with Abcam to drive understanding of the human proteome

FREMONT, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences (Alamar), a platform company focused on transforming the field of proteomics to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases, and Abcam (AIM: ABC) (NASDAQ: ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences research tools, today announced a strategic partnership to further understanding of the human proteome.

The field of proteomic analysis is in the spotlight. Its advance not only enhances the understanding of fundamental biology, but also sheds light on the status of human health and disease. A deeper understanding of the proteome is set to play a crucial role in enabling the next wave of innovations in research, diagnostics and therapeutics. Powering this effort requires new technology platforms that are able to address the two essential goals in proteomic analysis, namely the ability to go as deeply as possible to detect very low abundance proteins and the ability to profile thousands of proteins in a single sample.

Dr. Yuling Luo, Founder & CEO of Alamar, commented: "Alamar is working to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases by simultaneous measurement of hundreds to thousands of targets, even those present in minute amounts. We are very happy to partner with Abcam to access their extensive portfolio of recombinant monoclonal antibody pairs, which will accelerate our ability to bring our proteomic discovery tools to researchers."

"We are excited to be partnering with Alamar as they develop an automated proteomics platform that has the potential to offer unprecedented combination of sensitivity, plex-level and dynamic range," commented Dr Emma Sceats, SVP Sales, Service and Business Development at Abcam. "The NULISA technology platform will provide an important tool for life science research, pharmaceutical development and diagnostics, enhancing understanding of the circulating proteome and supporting low abundance biomarker discovery. Such capability will be critical for the discovery and measurement of many proteins in human plasma and other samples that are currently undetectable."

Abcam's portfolio of over 1,300 fit-for-purpose recombinant antibody pairs is actively curated to ensure that it is representative of the key disease areas of interest. Designed to enhance biomarker discovery and support deeper understanding of the circulating proteome, the portfolio has been pre-validated specifically for multiplex applications.

About Alamar Biosciences

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company with a mission to transform the field of proteomics to enable the early detection of cancer and other diseases. The company's two proprietary technology platforms, NULISA™ and Attobody™, work seamlessly with the latest advances in genomics to achieve single-digit attomolar detection sensitivity, greatly surpassing the most sensitive protein detection technology on the market today. The Attobodies have picomolar affinity and built-in high specificity and have the potential to expand antibody therapeutics to many targets intractable with conventional antibodies. For more information, please visit www.alamarbio.com .

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 14 sites globally, many of Abcam's over 1,600-strong team are located in the world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of service and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and corporate.abcam.com.

