ZME Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Zhangmen Education Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Zhangmen Education Inc.("Zhangmen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZME).

Class Period: June 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Zhangmen lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/zhangmen-education-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (a) the People's Republic of China ("PRC") authorities were in the process of implementing sweeping new regulatory reforms on the private education industry in China including, among others, prohibitions on: (i) profit-making by private education companies, (ii) engaging in core-curriculum tutoring on weekends and vacations, and (iii) capital-raising by companies like Zhangmen; (b) the known risks, events, and uncertainties noted in the Registration Statement were reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Zhangmen's business; and (c) based on the foregoing, the statements in the Registration Statement concerning Zhangmen's historical financial performance, market demand, and industry trends were materially incomplete, inaccurate, and misleading.

