Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate

Zendesk Shareholders Poised to Reject Value Destroying Momentive Acquisition

Zendesk Board Made Series of Flawed Decisions & Showed Reckless Disregard for Shareholder Capital, Merger Proxy Reveals
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JANA Partners LLC today announced that it has sent a letter to the Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) Board of Directors highlighting shareholder opposition, revealing new concerns regarding the proposed acquisition of Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV-formerly SurveyMonkey), and calling on the Board to immediately terminate the transaction.

Jana Partners Logo
Jana Partners Logo

The full text of JANA Partners LLC's letter is available for viewing at the following link: www.janapartners.com/zendesk

Contact: IR@janapartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zendesk-shareholders-poised-to-reject-value-destroying-momentive-acquisition-301452812.html

SOURCE JANA Partners LLC

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.