Overcoming Pandemic Struggles and Climate Change, Youuxi Digital Rolls Out Tgobay.com and Carbcoin.io

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan-based start-up providing AI-powered content for brands, Youuxi Digital, is introducing two innovative solutions for a green lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the CES 2022. One of the new portfolios, Tgobay.com, is designed to ease people's need for food groceries while doing their activities at home, while Carbcoin.io aims to reduce carbon emission by promoting green energy and energy efficiency.

Youuxi Digital will be showcasing its latest portfolios at the TTA Pavilion at Booth 61423 and 61837 in Sands — Hall G, Eureka Park, Las Vegas Convention Center, on 5-8 January 2022.

The first portfolio, Tgobay.com, offers a delivery service for fresh meal-kit boxes to customers' doorstep. Aiming for Taiwan, ASEAN, China, and the United States (US) markets, people can recreate the home taste of dozens of local cuisine recipes that come with step-by-step preparation included in the package.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the need for retails to effectively maintain our daily life. Tgobay.com drives a framework of online-merge-offline (OMO) retail approach which brings a new experience for every meal to every user with only a few clicks away," said Ariel Lin, spokesperson of Youuxi Digital.

New solution to reward actions for a good cause

Another portfolio, Carbcoin.io, is an eco-friendly platform that enables people to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve their energy efficiency, and then get rewards for each effort. This platform will let users be recognized by measuring their contributions to CO2 reduction and receive the incentives they deserve.

The rewards system includes fully verified carbon credits, green energy, or recycled energy certificates added to the blockchain and turns them into Carbcoins, then saves them to their personal e-wallet. The system also allows the government to collaborate with its low-carbon policies and green initiatives to encourage people involved in the climate change mitigation by offering incentives such as cashback and tax rebate

"Carbcoin.io is the very first application that has a physical connection with blockchain technology that allows users to measure their energy efficiency and certify their effort," said Fatman Chen, Project Lead of Carbcoin.io.

The application measures the generated electricity from any renewable energy and gets it authorized as a validated carbon credit, a green energy certificate, or a recycled energy certificate via AIOT devices and edge computing modules. Organizations, companies, and individuals can buy or sell carbon credits via Carbcoin.io to offset their carbon footprint.

Rolling out to spread the benefit of climate change mitigation, Carbcoin.io is developed to accommodate all users who want to participate in the effort. However, organizations and companies are the most targeted ones as they are part of large contributors to GHG emissions.

Carbcoin.io allows companies that have pledged to reduce their GHG emissions or even achieve a net zero-emission to measure their changes in energy efficiency and then prove it by a certificate of reducing electricity consumption.

Visit https://tgobay.com/ to learn more about the fresh meal-kit delivery services and https://www.carbcoin.io/ for further details of the green initiative application.

About Youuxi Digital

Youuxi Digital is a software company based in Taiwan, which specializes in the platform of AI-generated Mandarin content algorithms. The three of Youuxi's major patents are all based on the same AI-generated content tool. And it's AI-Merc, the application platform AI-generated Chinese content algorithm (CaaS, Content as a Service).

UGC(User Generated Content) is now the Chinese mainstream platform of online pan-entertainment creation within X-generation, the 82% of UGC platform users were born in 1990-2009, all types of fragmented content tend to be more productive, and AI-Merc platform is the best value-added tool for pan-entertainment industry. Since 2019, AI-Merc has done copywriting, scripts, Ads, presentations, speaking notes, writings, etc, up to 14 models of online pan-entertainment AI-generated content platforms. Up until April 2021, it has reached 1.8 billion original Chinese creations, the revenue comes mainly from API authorizing fees, industry DL model training fee, flatform subscription member fee, content profit sharing, Ads posting.

Learn more about Youuxi Digital innovations on https://www.youuxi.com .

