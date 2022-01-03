New Name of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. Now in Effect

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on this date, the Fund formerly known as DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. has changed its name to DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc.

The Fund's name change does not affect the Fund's ticker symbol (NYSE: DTF) or the CUSIP numbers assigned to the Fund's securities.

The name change was approved by the Fund's Board of Directors in December 2021 to reflect the limited term of existence of the Fund resulting from the charter amendments that were approved at the annual meeting of shareholders on February 26, 2021. The charter amendments will cause the Fund to cease to exist on March 1, 2028, or such earlier date as may be determined by the Board. Under the charter amendments, the Board is also authorized to extend the term of the Fund to have a perpetual existence once again, subject to the Fund having conducted a tender offer meeting certain conditions.

About the Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade tax-exempt obligations. For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dtf or call (800) 338-8214.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with $177.3 billion under management as of September 30, 2021.

Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

