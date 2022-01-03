Moore Kuehn Encourages QDEL, SEAC, ROG, and VG Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL)

Quidel has agreed to merge with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. Under the proposed transaction, Quidel shareholders will receive $24.68 per share in cash and newly issued shares of the combined company.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SEAC)

SeaChange has agreed to merge Triller. Under the proposed transaction, SeaChange will own only 2.3% of the combined company.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding DuPont's acquisition of Rogers. Upon completion of the merger, Rogers shareholders will receive $277.00 in cash per share. The investigation concerns whether Rogers' board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate price.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

A proxy was recently filed with the SEC regarding Ericsson's acquisition of Vonage. Upon completion of the merger, Vonage shareholders will receive $21.00 in cash per share. The proxy statements filed in support of the acquisition may omit material information regarding the financial metrics and analyses used to evaluate the merger.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

