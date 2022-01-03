Core xRM Acquires WeCare

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core xRM , an innovative healthcare technology company whose products support healthcare payers with operationally essential technology including Software as a Service 'SaaS', data management and data quality solutions, today announced its acquisition of WeCare, a technology company focused on improving outcomes for healthcare consumers in the United States. WeCare's passion focuses on bringing improved consumerism to healthcare spending through robust healthcare administration solutions. WeCare's ability to deliver on its mission will be supported by Core xRM's proven, process-driven approaches to deploying data applications and other forms of technology for health plans, third-party administrators and other healthcare organizations. The collective efforts of the Core xRM / WeCare company will focus on improving efficiency, transparency and the overall administration of healthcare for consumers.

"We are excited about the potential that our combined organization has to deliver solid technology to more health plans, third-party administrators, and healthcare organizations" stated Larry Martin, president and chairman of the board of Core xRM. Strategic alignment and similar missions were two of the key reasons why these companies have joined forces. "We know that in order to solve the toughest challenges in healthcare, we have to be in command of the data that drives decision making at all levels. We're thrilled about the opportunity to work together to achieve our mission of bringing consumerism to healthcare spending," said Jason Hager, chief executive officer of WeCare.

The newly united organization brings a powerhouse of healthcare industry talent together who collectively have a proven record of leveraging technology to solve the toughest operational challenges in healthcare. As part of the acquisition and expansion of the technology offerings, Core xRM will rebrand to WeCare. Longtime healthcare executives Jason Hager and Phil Roszak will remain in their current roles of chief executive officer and chief business officer respectively in the new organization. Larry Martin will assume the role of chief technology officer and will serve as chairman of the board.

WeCare will immediately have a strategic market advantage by leveraging the technology solutions that Core xRM has provided to the healthcare industry since 2014. The new company will deliver a foundation for bringing consumerism to healthcare spending. WeCare will also begin to support healthcare payers and third-party administrators who as of January 1st, 2023 are required to have improved consumer shopping tools under provisions of the federal government's No Surprises Act. This will supplement Core xRM's existing HIPAA and SOC 2 compliant technology solutions that already address portions of the No Surprises Act including provider directory solutions and provider data verification services that have helped their clients pass the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) audits.

About Core xRM

Core xRM is an innovative healthcare technology company delivering operationally essential SaaS, data management and data quality solutions to healthcare payers. Core xRM solutions currently manage or otherwise provide services to over 3.3 million members across the United States for its healthcare payer clients. Core xRM is a company of problem solvers focused on curing the toughest issues healthcare payers encounter, managing their most critical data across an ever-evolving, complex ecosystem of interconnected systems and trading partners.

About WeCare

WeCare is a technology start-up created by veteran healthcare industry executives who've experienced and understand the operational complexities inherent in healthcare administration. WeCare's focus is on delivering data-driven technology solutions that improve essential health care operational functions leading to a better overall healthcare experience for consumers and providers. The company plans to offer an intelligent technology platform that will empower consumers to make smarter choices and help bring consumerism to healthcare spending.

