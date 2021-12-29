Sandvik receives SEK 1 billion order for tunneling equipment in the EMEA region

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has been awarded a contract in the EMEA region valued at around SEK 1 billion for the supply of tunnelling equipment, roadheaders and underground drill rigs. The order has been booked in the fourth quarter 2021 and delivery of the equipment is scheduled from the fourth quarter 2022 until the first quarter 2024.

Stockholm, December 29, 2021

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

