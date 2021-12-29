eVisit Announces Juli Stover as New Chief Strategy Officer

PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading Virtual Care platform for large healthcare providers, today announced that Juli Stover has joined its leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer. Stover most recently served as Vice President of Virtual Health Strategies at Envision Healthcare, a national hospital-based physician group headquartered in Nashville.

Stover will oversee eVisit's growth initiatives by contributing to the product roadmap based on customer and market trends, as well as securing strategic partnerships. Stover joins just after eVisit announced its closure of a $45 million Series B financing round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

Prior to her time at Envision, Stover served as Vice President of Healthcare Alliances at Vidyo, a software-based technology platform located in Hackensack, New Jersey. In that role, Stover developed strategic partnerships to drive organizational growth while also collaborating on partner enablement plans to scale adoption.

Stover's other leadership roles included Vice President of Telehealth and Innovative Health Solutions at Corizon Health, multiple leadership positions at InTouch Health (now part of Teladoc), and HCA Healthcare.

"I'm thrilled to be joining eVisit at a pivotal time when patients and clinicians alike have come to value and rely on the model of virtual care," said Stover. "I've been working in the healthcare industry for many years and view this new role as an opportunity to advance patient care through telehealth and data analytics."

Stover attended Auburn University and graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services and Marketing.

"We are excited to welcome Juli Stover to eVisit's C-suite," said Bret Larsen, CEO of eVisit. "Her robust healthcare experience means she is exactly the caliber of talent we need to support our customers and advance our vision for the future of healthcare. As we head into 2022, we are eager to add Juli's expertise to eVisit's incredible momentum."

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, simplifying healthcare delivery with its market-leading Virtual Care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible Virtual Care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty, to deliver a holistic patient experience. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest health systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. Its unique operational excellence program, the eVisit Virtual Care Maturity Model, includes a benchmarking system and educational workshops across six foundational areas to help ensure customer success. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

