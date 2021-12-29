Actuarial Risk Management Launches Strategies and Risk Solutions for Executives (SRSE)

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuarial Risk Management Ltd. ("ARM"), a leading actuarial consulting firm, announced today the addition of David Ingram and Max Rudolph as senior ERM consulting actuaries to lead the company's new Strategies and Risk Solutions for Executives initiative. Collectively bringing over 80 years of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) expertise, Ingram and Rudolph will be instrumental in launching ARM's new offering, which will include a leading-edge newsletter, webinar and one-on-one interactions focused on risk topics. The new offering is designed to stimulate risk discussions with property, casualty, life, and health insurance executives.

A recognized risk management industry expert, Ingram has led Willis Re's ERM Advisory group for over a decade. In addition, he was previously in the Insurance Ratings Group of Standard and Poor's (S&P), where he led their initiative to incorporate ERM into insurance ratings. Ingram is a frequent writer and speaker on ERM topics, having received the award for Best Practical Paper at the annual ERM Symposium on four separate occasions. He was recently the chair of the International Actuarial Association (IAA) Enterprise and Financial Risk Committee, chair of the U.S. Actuarial Standards Board ERM Committee and chair of the IAA ERM task force of the Actuarial Standards Committee. In those roles, he was instrumental in the promulgation of the first ERM related professional standards of practice for actuaries in the U.S. and globally.

Ingram's primary focus will be on the intersection of risk and strategy for insurers, working with ARM experts to develop material for the SRSE program.

Former VP of Financial Risk Management at Mutual of Omaha, Rudolph has been teaching graduate level courses in ERM and investment topics as an adjunct professor at Creighton University for the past 11 years. Additionally, he has conducted extensive research and produced industry reports on such topics as interest rates, climate, pandemics and a variety of financial topics tied to ERM and emerging risks.

Prior to joining ARM, Rudolph developed an Asset-Liability Management process for an insurer and managed the firm's financial risks. He has developed and peer reviewed insurer internal risk management processes as well as improved communications to such stakeholders as boards and rating agencies. Rudolph is a past Society of Actuaries board member and Investment Section chair. He served on the board for CFA Society Nebraska and chaired the American Academy of Actuaries Economic Scenario Work Group. He is currently a member of the SOA Research Executive Committee and the Catastrophe & Climate Committee.

Rudolph's primary focus will be on stability of both asset and liability assumptions and improving practical decision making over long time horizons.

"Dave and Max bring deep industry experience and leadership around risk topics to ARM," said Corwin Zass, Principal Founder at ARM. "We are thrilled to have them join the company and complement our existing global actuarial resource pool for current and prospective clients. And we're looking forward to leveraging their profound risk expertise to develop practical solutions for our insurance clients to cope with the evolving risk environment."

About Actuarial Risk Management Ltd.

Actuarial Risk Management ("ARM") brings unparalleled actuarial expertise with a successful collaboration and cost-effective framework to an ever-growing global client list. Its proven business model is no longer the alternative but today's mainstream choice as more organizations seek independent, practical and creative advisory solutions. Since 2006, ARM has provided actuarial services to BDO USA LLP and members of its BDO global network and is a valued strategic partner to many Top 30 accounting firms.

For more information about ARM and to sign up for the subscription service, please contact Marc Altschull at maltschull (at) actrisk.com or (678) 592-8442. Learn more at www.actrisk.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Actuarial Risk Management