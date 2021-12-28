LG works together with DSP Concepts to deliver superior quality voice command recognition for innovative new premium TV TalkTo solution built with the DSP Concepts Audio Weaver framework provides clean audio signals for exceptional far-field performance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DSP Concepts , the creator of the Audio Weaver development framework that powers sound and voice functionality for many of the world's leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that LG Electronics has implemented the TalkTo audio front end for improved voice pick-up and speech recognition on its new LG Objet TV (65ART90).

With a visually stunning design featuring a moveable fabric cover, the 65ART90 is meant to entertain from a comfortable distance and can be paired with LG soundbars or multi-channel home theater systems. The TalkTo solution was the perfect choice for high accuracy voice pickup together with noise interference reduction.

LG chose DSP Concepts as their audio solutions provider. DSP Concepts used the Audio Weaver design platform to craft a custom solution for LG based on the renowned TalkTo audio front end. Because Audio Weaver makes it easy to design, prototype, and integrate embedded processing, LG was able to accelerate development and bring the advanced 65ART90 TV to market sooner than anticipated.

This LG premium television, 65ART90, features two microphones arranged with a front-facing linear geometry. For user commands, the TV uses the keyword "Hi LG". It will initially be available in South Korea, utilizing LG's proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology to recognise commands in the Korean language.

"Consumers expect their voice-enabled devices to understand their commands, despite the presence of background noise," said Hojun Nam, Head of HE R&D Lab at LG Electronics. "With a visually stunning design featuring a moveable fabric cover, the 65ART90 is meant to entertain from a comfortable distance and can be paired with LG soundbars or multi-channel home theater systems. The TalkTo solution was the perfect choice for high accuracy voice pickup together with noise interference reduction."

"TalkTo combines advanced signal processing techniques that accurately filter the audio signal detected by the TV's microphones. This significantly improves accuracy and makes for a much more reliable and satisfying user experience," noted Chin Beckmann, CEO and co-founder of DSP Concepts. "The key feature is that a viewer can sit in front of a loud television and speak their commands without having to raise their voice."

Launched in December 2021, the TV model 65ART90 features a 65-inch screen, a 4.2-channel 80W audio system and the innovative moving screen cover that slides down when the TV is not in use. This screen cover with fabric by Kvadrat comes in three colours: Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, Kvadrat Green.

For more information on DSP Concepts, TalkTo and Audio Weaver please visit www.dspconcepts.com .

About DSP Concepts

DSP Concepts is the Silicon Valley based creator of Audio Weaver, the low-code development framework that makes audio innovation easy. Audio Weaver offers more than 550 drag-and-drop processing modules, fully customizable to provide a flexible, extensible solution for OEM's while reducing risk and accelerating time-to-market. Audio Weaver equips engineers with real-time workflows to quickly stand up prototypes, collaborate and modify designs across teams, and deploy to the most popular chipsets from leading semiconductor companies including NXP, Qualcomm, STMicroelectronics, and Arm. Audio Weaver powers audio experiences from companies ranging from Tesla and Porsche to Spotify, GoPro, and many more.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers' lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

DSP Concepts' new logo

