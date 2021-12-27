Nutrisystem® Introduces Its Most Satisfying Program Yet with New Premium Meals and Restaurant Favorites

Filling Premium Meals Include Up to 30 Grams of Protein; Restaurant Favorites Are Perfectly-Portioned With Half the Calories of Traditional Dining Out Options

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions, has introduced its most satisfying program yet with a menu of new premium meals and restaurant favorites. Premium meals, including new skillet options, are 50% bigger and have up to 30 grams of protein, and new restaurant favorites are perfectly-portioned to offer half the calories of traditional dining out options.

Designed to teach lasting weight loss strategies and formulated based on the latest nutritional science, the all-new Nutrisystem is a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss that helps keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control.

"For the last 50 years, Nutrisystem has combined the best of science and nutrition to deliver weight loss plans that work," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "With great tasting and more filling meals, one-on-one coaching and programs personalized to each individual, Nutrisystem is better than ever and is receiving great reviews from new and existing customers alike."

More Meal Variety Than Ever Before on the Nutrisystem Menu

For 2022, the Nutrisystem menu includes more variety than ever before with new frozen microwave and skillet options, each with up to 30 grams of protein to crush hunger and keep you feeling full and satisfied while losing weight. Customer favorites include Lemon Caper Chicken, Beef Merlot with Root Vegetables and Sesame Beef and Broccoli with Brown Rice, all of which are nominated in the 2022 Best New Product Awards.

The Nutrisystem menu also features Restaurant Favorites such as Café-Style Broccoli Cheddar Soup, Bistro-Style Toasted Ravioli and Beef, Bean & Cheese Burrito. These menu additions give customers access to all their favorite foods, perfectly-portioned with half the calories to support healthy weight loss.

"We've listened to our customers and answered the call for comfort food options that taste like their favorite restaurant meals," added Mikulak. "The new Nutrisystem menu allows customers to eat the delicious foods they want without the guilt."

All Nutrisystem meals are delivered free to your door and ready in minutes. As always, Nutrisystem is committed to continually elevating the nutritional quality, taste and overall appeal of its food through innovation and its Food and Nutrition Mission, an ongoing effort to make its foods fresher, labels cleaner and approach to ingredients more transparent.

Customer Support with Daily Access To Weight Loss Coaches and NuMi SmartAdapt™

As part of the Nutrisystem program, customers can speak one-on-one with weight loss coaches from Nutrisystem's award-winning Contact Center via chat, phone or email 7 days a week. Weight loss coaches can answer questions, personalized for each customer, such as how to get started, how to break a plateau or how to stay motivated to continue toward a weight loss goal.

In addition, all customers have access to NuMi® at no cost, the only app customized to their specific plan. NuMi includes one-touch tracking of Nutrisystem and non-Nutrisystem foods; smart reminders to track meals and workouts and to drink water; and daily articles, tips and recipes.

Knowing that the journey to success looks different for everyone, Nutrisystem also offers customers access to NuMi SmartAdapt™, an innovative in-app product that customizes a specific plan based on an individual's unique needs and continues to adapt as they hit weight loss milestones or become more active to help prevent weight loss plateaus.

For more information on Nutrisystem, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight loss solutions having helped millions of people lose weight for 50 years. Nutrisystem offers a high protein, low glycemic approach to weight loss designed to help keep blood sugar levels steady and hunger in control. The Nutrisystem menu includes a combination of ready-to-go and frozen meals including new premium options with up to 30 grams of protein and perfectly-portioned restaurant favorites. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

