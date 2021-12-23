Nordic Nanovector ASA: Financial Calendar for 2022

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces its Financial Calendar for 2022.

Q4 and FY 2021 Results: Thursday 17 February Publication of Annual Report 2021: Wednesday 6 April Annual General Meeting: Thursday 28 April Q1 2022 Results: Friday 13 May Q2 2022 Results: Wednesday 20 July Q3 2022 Results: Thursday 10 November

The dates are subject to change. The time and location of the presentations will be announced in due time.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)

Tel: +44 207 638 9571

Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

