Indio Management Accepts Three-Property Multifamily Assignment from New Client, ZMR Capital

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Management, a Dallas leader in property management solutions, has accepted a new management assignment for a three-property deal with ZMR Capital, an investment firm focused on targeting strategic, value-add acquisition opportunities in primary, secondary and emerging markets across the US.

The three properties associated in the assignment, The Parks at Walnut, Ninety-Nine44 Walnut, and Las Lomas span across Northeast Dallas and East Arlington, with a total unit count of 840.

Both The Parks at Walnut and Ninety-Nine44 Walnut feed into Richardson ISD, a highly sought-after school district in the area, allowing these assets to hold and increase value in the coming years.

Las Lomas is located in Arlington, one of DFW's top sub-markets for rent, population, and employment growth.

On the topic of this new partnership with ZMR Capital, Seth Bame, Founder and President of Indio Management, states, "it's easy to be confident in a partnership when their investment strategy is so thorough. We have a detailed plan for how we'll add value and stability to these properties."

Indio plans to deploy dynamic solutions to optimize the community experience by building out resident-specific programs and putting employees in positions to make positive impacts on prospects and residents.

Indio prides itself on building lasting relationships with investors, and this addition to the portfolio is yet a further step in bolstering the Dallas management firm's ability to craft a detailed plan to meet the needs of property owners by displaying measurable growth and placing high-achieving team members to deliver an exceptional service.

About Indio Management

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial, unorthodox, and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family–their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

Media Contact:

Marc Reviere

marc@indiomgmt.com

View original content:

SOURCE Indio Management