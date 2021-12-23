eMindful Named to 2021 List of Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

eMindful Named to 2021 List of Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® and Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Company Recognized for Promoting Wellness and Human Resources Best Practices

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMindful , a Wondr Health Company, and the leading provider of evidence-based mindfulness programs for everyday moments and chronic conditions, today announced that it has been named to the nation's list of Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® by The National Association for Business Resources.

(PRNewsfoto/eMindful)

The Best and Brightest in Wellness honors organizations that promote employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness and the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation recognizes companies for innovative human resources practices.

The 2021 winning companies were evaluated by an assessment that tracks quantitative and qualitative data around wellness and human resources program effectiveness. They included outcomes, analysis and tracking, participation and incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for the third year in a row for the leadership we demonstrated in protecting the health and well-being of our employees, clients, and participants," said Mary Pigatti, president, eMindful. "As a leader in wellness, we continue to serve as an integral part of our clients' benefit solutions helping them navigate the prolonged pandemic and address the mental health crisis."

eMindful also ensured it was taking care of its own employees through progressive work-life benefits and perks. These include free access to eMindful's live, virtual mindfulness solution eM Life, time off to volunteer, walking meetings, treadmill and sit/stand desks, staff retreats, virtual social events, a 401k match, the option to work from home, and unlimited paid time off.

eMindful employees also have access to The Connection, a pay-it-forward program that brings mindfulness to participants and the world around them. Participants can create or join a community with others around a shared purpose and intention for the world and for every minute of mindfulness they practice, eMindful matches and donates those minutes to charity.

Media Contact:

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

zev@emindful.com

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decision making.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eMindful