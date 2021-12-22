MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FISCAL 2022 Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $848.5 million , an increase of 9.9% YoY

Average daily sales growth of nearly 500 basis points above Industrial Production Index

Operating income of $90.7 million , or $96.0 million excluding restructuring and other charges 1

Operating margin of 10.7%, or 11.3% excluding restructuring and other charges 1

Diluted EPS of $1.18 vs. $0.69 in the prior fiscal year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.25 vs. $1.11 in the prior fiscal year quarter, a 12.6% increase1

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended November 27, 2021.















Financial Highlights2

FY22 Q1

FY21 Q1

Change Net Sales

$848.5

$771.9

9.9% Income from Operations

$90.7

$53.9

68.3% Operating Margin

10.7%

7.0%



Net Income attributable to MSC

$66.1

$38.5

71.8% Diluted EPS

$1.18 3 $0.69 3 71.0%













Adjusted Financial Highlights1,2

FY22 Q1

FY21 Q1

Change Net Sales

$848.5

$771.9

9.9% Income from Operations

$96.0

$84.9

13.1% Operating Margin

11.3%

11.0%



Net Income attributable to MSC

$70.0

$61.9

13.1% Diluted EPS

$1.25 3 $1.11 3 12.6%



1 Reflects severance and related charges for a headcount reduction to better align with our strategy. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 55.9 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q1 and 55.8 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q1.

Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our fiscal first quarter was a strong start to the year. Average daily sales grew 9.9% as we sustained our market share capture rate by outgrowing the Industrial Production Index by nearly 500 basis points. We translated that top line growth into double digit earnings growth and strong operating expense leverage. Gross margins, on the other hand, came in below our expectations. We implemented countermeasures quickly and saw improvement towards the end of the quarter and into December. We expect gross margins to bounce back in our fiscal second quarter and we expect to achieve our goal of keeping gross margins roughly flat for the full year."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "We produced double-digit earnings growth in the first quarter due to strong top line performance and excellent cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of sales dropped 70 basis points year over year fueled by productivity improvements. Our Mission Critical initiatives achieved savings of $10 million and we reinvested $7 million in the quarter. Momentum is building in our business and, as of now, we are trending towards the higher end of our annual operating margin framework. We also see low double-digit ADS growth as a possibility for fiscal 2022. If this happens, operating margins would lift beyond the ranges in our annual operating margin framework."

Gershwind concluded, "I am encouraged by the recent progress I see in the Company. Looking beyond this fiscal year, we are on track to achieve our goals of growing sales by at least 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC to the high-teens by the end of fiscal 2023."

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EST to review the Company's fiscal 2022 first quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until January 5, 2022.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2022 second quarter results is scheduled for March 30, 2022.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.0 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following, many of which are and will be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, operations and supply chain; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changing customer and product mixes; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key personnel; volatility in commodity and energy prices; the credit risk of our customers, including changes in credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, in particular personal protective equipment or "PPE" products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes to governmental trade policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities; the interest rate uncertainty due to the London InterBank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") reform; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; and our principal shareholders exercise significant control over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)















November 27,

August 28,

2021

2021 ASSETS

(Unaudited)





Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 62,875

$ 40,536 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

578,654



560,373 Inventories

622,624



624,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

84,255



89,167 Total current assets

1,348,408



1,314,245 Property, plant and equipment, net

298,975



298,416 Goodwill

691,867



692,704 Identifiable intangibles, net

98,419



101,854 Operating lease assets

52,824



49,011 Other assets

5,851



5,885 Total assets $ 2,496,344

$ 2,462,115











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 204,484

$ 202,433 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

13,703



13,927 Accounts payable

177,823



186,330 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

190,265



159,238 Total current liabilities

586,275



561,928 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases

558,318



583,616 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

40,447



36,429 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

108,827



108,827 Other noncurrent liabilities

9,443



9,443 Total liabilities

1,303,310



1,300,243 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred Stock

—



— Class A Common Stock

48



48 Class B Common Stock

9



9 Additional paid-in capital

756,314



740,867 Retained earnings

556,586



532,315 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,065)



(17,984) Class A treasury stock, at cost

(108,138)



(104,384) Total MSC shareholders' equity

1,182,754



1,150,871 Noncontrolling interest

10,280



11,001 Total shareholders' equity

1,193,034



1,161,872 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,496,344

$ 2,462,115

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)















Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 27,

November 28,

2021

2020 Net sales $ 848,547

$ 771,904 Cost of goods sold

495,951



448,586 Gross profit

352,596



323,318 Operating expenses

256,581



238,705 Impairment loss, net

—



26,726 Restructuring costs

5,283



3,979 Income from operations

90,732



53,908 Other income (expense):









Interest expense

(3,728)



(3,356) Interest income

19



21 Other income (expense), net

(413)



651 Total other expense

(4,122)



(2,684) Income before provision for income taxes

86,610



51,224 Provision for income taxes

20,353



12,447 Net income

66,257



38,777 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

190



323 Net income attributable to MSC $ 66,067

$ 38,454 Per share data attributable to MSC:









Net income per common share:









Basic $ 1.19

$ 0.69 Diluted $ 1.18

$ 0.69 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per common share:









Basic

55,530



55,659 Diluted

55,856



55,850

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)















Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 27,

November 28,

2021

2020 Net income, as reported $ 66,257

$ 38,777 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:









Foreign currency translation adjustments

(4,992)



2,196 Comprehensive income

61,265



40,973 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:









Net income

(190)



(323) Foreign currency translation adjustments

911



(461) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC $ 61,986

$ 40,189

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)















Thirteen Weeks Ended

November 27,

November 28,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:









Net income $ 66,257

$ 38,777 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

17,407



17,105 Non-cash operating lease cost

4,223



4,342 Stock-based compensation

5,689



4,238 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

104



296 Provision for credit losses

1,837



2,503 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(21,805)



(3,655) Inventories

(755)



22,950 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,172



(2,168) Operating lease liabilities

(4,246)



(4,103) Other assets

(27)



324 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(15,052)



22,621 Total adjustments

(8,453)



64,453 Net cash provided by operating activities

57,804



103,230 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:









Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(15,262)



(7,893) Net cash used in investing activities

(15,262)



(7,893) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:









Repurchases of common stock

(4,559)



(3,159) Payments of regular cash dividends

—



(41,815) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan

1,029



963 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options

7,097



5,600 Borrowings under credit facilities

26,000



— Payments under credit facilities

(50,000)



(130,000) Payments on finance lease and financing obligations

(418)



(516) Other, net

1,057



1,269 Net cash used in financing activities

(19,794)



(167,658) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(409)



214 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,339



(72,107) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

40,536



125,211 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 62,875

$ 53,104











Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:









Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,606

$ 1,605 Cash paid for interest $ 2,272

$ 1,908











Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Financing Activities:









Cash dividends declared, but not yet paid $ 41,740

$ 195,351

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Results Excluding Impairment Loss (prior year), Restructuring Costs, Legal Costs, and Other Related Costs and Tax Effects

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment loss (prior year), restructuring costs, legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE during fiscal year 2021, and other related costs and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment loss (prior year), restructuring costs, legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE during fiscal year 2021, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.



















MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended November 27, 2021 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)



















GAAP Financial Measure

Items Affecting

Comparability



Non-GAAP Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Restructuring Costs



Adjusted Total MSC Net Sales $ 848,547

$ -

$ 848,547

















Cost of Goods Sold

495,951



-



495,951

















Gross Profit

352,596



-



352,596 Gross Margin

41.6%



-



41.6%

















Operating Expenses

256,581



-



256,581 Operating Exp as % of Sales

30.2%









30.2%

















Restructuring Costs

5,283



5,283



-

















Income from Operations

90,732



(5,283)



96,015 Operating Margin

10.7%



-0.6%



11.3%

















Total Other Expense

(4,122)



-



(4,122)

















Income before provision for income taxes

86,610



(5,283)



91,893

















Provision for income taxes

20,353



(1,334)



21,687 Net income

66,257



(3,949)



70,206 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

190



-



190 Net income attributable to MSC $ 66,067

$ (3,949)

$ 70,016

















Net income per common share:















Diluted $ 1.18

$ (0.07)

$ 1.25

















*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.









































MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended November 28, 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)































GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Restructuring Costs

Impairment Loss



Legal

Costs(1)

Adjusted Total MSC Net Sales $ 771,904

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 771,904





























Cost of Goods Sold

448,586



-



-



-



448,586





























Gross Profit

323,318



-



-



-



323,318 Gross Margin

41.9%



-



-



-



41.9%





























Operating Expenses

238,705



-



-



293



238,412 Operating Exp as % of Sales

30.9%















0.0%



30.9%





























Impairment Loss

26,726



-



26,726



-



-





























Restructuring Costs

3,979



3,979



-



-



-





























Income from Operations

53,908



(3,979)



(26,726)



(293)



84,906 Operating Margin

7.0%



-0.5%



-3.5%



0.0%



11.0%





























Total Other Expense

(2,684)



-



-



-



(2,684)





























Income before provision for income taxes

51,224



(3,979)



(26,726)



(293)



82,222





























Provision for income taxes

12,447



(967)



(6,494)



(72)



19,980 Net income

38,777



(3,012)



(20,232)



(221)



62,242 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

323



-



-



-



323 Net income attributable to MSC $ 38,454

$ (3,012)

$ (20,232)

$ (221)

$ 61,919





























Net income per common share:



























Diluted $ 0.69

$ (0.05)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.00)

$ 1.11





























(1) Legal costs incurred relate to the impairment of prepaid PPE during fiscal year 2021. *Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

