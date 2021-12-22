Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery announces new editor

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (JOMS) – the official journal of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) – has named Thomas B. Dodson, DMD, MPH, FACS, as its new Editor-in-Chief, effective Jan. 1.

Dodson – Professor and Chair of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the University of Washington School of Dentistry – previously served as the journal's Associate Editor since 2011. He replaces James Hupp, DMD, MD, JD, MBA, FACS, who recently completed his third term leading the journal.

To fill Dodson's previous position, Tara Aghaloo, DDS, MD, PhD – Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Assistant Dean for Clinical Research at UCLA School of Dentistry – will be Associate Editor.

"Throughout my career, JOMS has been the backbone of our specialty, supporting the science on which we rely as clinicians," Dodson said. "I am humbled to be given this trust as its curator and to accept the reins from those who have so ably led the Journal."

An author of more than 150 peer-reviewed publications – including approximately 100 in JOMS – Dodson served as Principal Investigator for AAOMS-sponsored nationwide studies assessing outcomes of office-based anesthesia and third molar extractions in 2011-12. He also was coauthor of AAOMS position papers on medication-related osteonecrosis of the jaws.

In 2003 and 2010, Dodson received the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMS) Foundation Daniel M. Laskin Award for the year's top scientific paper published in JOMS. Dodson's research interests focus on improving patient outcomes by applying and promoting evidence-based clinical decision-making.

Dodson earned his DMD from Harvard School of Dental Medicine and MPH from Harvard School of Public Health. He completed OMS training, a National Institutes of Health fellowship in clinical epidemiology and a residency in dental public health at University of California, San Francisco.

JOMS is published monthly by AAOMS to present dental and medical communities with comprehensive coverage of new techniques, important developments and innovative ideas in oral and maxillofacial surgery. Practice-applicable articles help develop the methods used to handle dentoalveolar surgery, facial injuries and deformities, TMJ disorders, oral and head and neck cancer, jaw reconstruction, anesthesia and analgesia. The journal also includes specifics on new instruments and diagnostic equipment, and modern therapeutic drugs and devices.

The experts in face, mouth and jaw surgery® — The American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOMS) is the professional organization representing more than 11,000 oral and maxillofacial surgeons, OMS residents and OMS professional staff in the United States. AAOMS supports its fellows' and members' ability to practice their specialty through education, research and advocacy. AAOMS fellows and members comply with rigorous continuing education requirements and submit to periodic office anesthesia evaluations. For additional information about oral and maxillofacial surgery, visit the AAOMS websites at AAOMS.org and MyOMS.org.

