Androvett Expands Strategic Communications, Integrated Marketing Capabilities with New Austin Office Full-service PR and marketing firm grows Texas footprint to serve legal, professional services, business markets in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is expanding its services to law firms, professional services firms and other businesses with a new Austin, Texas office.

With established offices in Dallas and Houston, Androvett is a dynamic full-service agency providing public relations, marketing, advertising and digital expertise.

"The Texas business climate has become one of the key drivers of the national economy," said Mike Androvett, firm founder, president and CEO. "It's a great honor to help established businesses grow and new businesses thrive in this dynamic regional economy. Austin is a fast-growing and innovative city that we are incredibly fortunate and excited to now be a part of."

In addition to traditional PR, litigation-related communications, crisis communications, and marketing, the firm offers a wide range of tools for an evolving world of digital, web and social media communications for law firms, attorneys, and other businesses.

"We don't limit ourselves," said Chief Operating Officer Scott Parks. "We take pride in our ability to adapt to the unique needs of our clients and build and execute strategic plans for any situation."

Now in its 26th year, Androvett is an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations agency with unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S.

