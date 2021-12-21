Maytag® Commercial Laundry Announces Winners of U.S. Laundromat Contest The Replace Today for $10K Maytag® Commercial Laundry Contest Awards Three Laundromat Owners

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag Commercial Laundry, dedicated to producing innovative and dependable products, announces the winners of the Replace Today for $10K Maytag® Commercial Laundry Contest. Laundromat owners who purchased replacement equipment from January 1 – July 31, 2021 were eligible to participate in the contest for a chance to win $10,000. The contest winners submitted their business cases to compete for the prize money.

Pictured from left to right: TJ McEwen, CSC Service Works, Charles Hinkel, TC Wash Inc. (Contest Winner), Michael Mentzer, Whirlpool Corporation, Mike Meir, CSC Service Works.

Maytag Commercial Laundry is pleased to announce the recipients of its Replace Today for $10K Maytag® Commercial Laundry Contest:

Charles Hinkel , president of TC Wash Inc., Rochester, New York

Patricia Lawrence , owner and manager of The Washboard Laundry, Salt Lake City, Utah

Jack Wilson , owner of Polly's Laundromat, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

"We take great pride in the fact that so many laundromat owners depend on our brand," said Matt Conn, global director, commercial laundry product development and marketing at Whirlpool Corporation. "Laundromat owners have shared the positive impact new machines may have on their business, including reduced utility expense and increased revenue potential."

"The reason I went with Maytag, to be honest with you, is that they have the warranty that backs up their equipment," said Charles Hinkel, president of TC Wash Inc. "They then back up their product, which is unlike any other company in the business in my opinion."

Based on a 2021 Coin Laundry Association survey of 149 U.S. laundromat owners (Equipment Replacement – Understanding Laundromat Owners Attitudes, Approaches and Motivators), cost is cited as the number one reason to postpone replacing older machines. Replace Today for $10K Maytag® Commercial Laundry Contest was created as an incentive for laundromat owners to replace equipment as a first step to improving store performance and profitability.

About The Contest Winners

Charles Hinkel, president of TC Wash Inc., Rochester, New York

Replacement Goal: Replaced a combination of washers and dryers with new, larger capacity machines to reduce utility and maintenance costs of older machines, increase vend prices and improve store promotion to attract new customers.

"I increased my laundry capacity in the store while giving customers bigger machines, which is the current trend and what customers want. All while increasing our vend price, which makes the Laundromat financially viable long-term."

Patricia Lawrence, owner and manager of The Washboard Laundry, Salt Lake City, Utah

Replacement Goal: Improve the laundry experience for customers and remain competitive with newer stores in the area. Reduce utility expenses and increase vend prices with new equipment and larger capacities.

"We want to improve the laundry experience for our neighborhood. By upgrading our laundry equipment to newer, more dependable and efficient machines, it lets our customers know that we care about them. You don't stay in business for over 40 years without loyal customers."

Jack Wilson, owner of Polly's Laundromat, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Replacement Goal: Replace a combination of 13-year-old washers and dryers to improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance and repair costs.

"I believe when the cost of repair is higher than the value of the asset, you should replace it."

About Maytag Commercial Laundry

Maytag Commercial Laundry offers a full range of commercial washers and dryers to the coin, multi-housing and on-premises markets through a global network of independent commercial laundry distributors. Maytag Commercial Laundry is dedicated to producing innovative and dependable products for the commercial laundry market. For more information, visit maytagcommerciallaundry.com

