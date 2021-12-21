Education Advanced Recognized on Enterprise Viewpoint EduTech Innovators List 2021

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced Inc., a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, has been named as an EduTech Innovator by Enterprise Viewpoint magazine. This list recognizes technology companies that provide the most innovative and exclusive solutions impacting the education sector.

"We are honored to be among this list of EdTech innovators. Our mission is to build software solutions that will empower educators across the nation to transform their schools," said Education Advanced CEO Dr. Eli Crow. "Our tools help education leaders increase operational efficiency, decrease operating costs, and free up valuable time and resources for students."

Enterprise Viewpoint provides a platform where business owners, entrepreneurs, and businesses can connect with one another. For a complete list of the 2021 Enterprise Viewpoint EduTech Innovators, visit https://enterpriseviewpoint.com/edutech-innovators-list-2021/#edutech.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, and BuildYourOwnCurriculum (BYOC). These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum development and delivery, and assessment coordination for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

