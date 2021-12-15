2022 AMPA Heading to the Highway: Opportunities for Global Aftermarket and Automotive Electronics Industries Worth USD390 Billion

TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, thousands of visitors from 65 countries reunited in Taipei AMPA, organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), to take part in one of the biggest automotive trade shows in ASIA. Which gathered companies including Ford, Toyota, Nissan, Mahle, Valeo, Denso, Hertz and Foxtron, all visiting AMPA hybrid trade show to approach the world-leading aftermarket and automotive electronics manufacturers.

Taipei AMPA 2022 is the pioneering automotive hybrid trade fair in ASIA, which will take place on April 20 to 23 physically at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, and the online show will begin from April 11 to 24 on www.ampaonline.com.tw. Check www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/ for more information and keeping up with all these innovative companies in aftermarket and automotive electronics industries. Register NOW!! And Don't Miss the NEWS from 2022 Taipei AMPA!

The global automotive aftermarket was expected to reach USD390 billion, and the industrial output in Taiwan also had a 5% annual increase. "We can see there is still a highly demand from the industry," said by Senior Manager, Ms. Sinny Chang in Taipei AMPA.

To seize the great opportunity in global aftermarket and automotive electronics needs, all the iconic manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories, car lighting, EV and IoV peripherals were all signed up for 2022 Taipei AMPA hybrid show.

Latest Trends of C.A.S.E Only at 2022 Taipei AMPA

Each year, AMPA gathers the high-quality custom manufacturing and OEM automotive parts for aftermarket. And even more, with the strong R&D ability in Taiwan's ICT industry, participants can also find the suppliers of Tesla, Rivian, Lucid and Fisker here. Therefore, to focus on trends of C.A.S.E (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric), Taipei AMPA consolidates IoV, EV, 5G and C-V2X as highlights, displaying the future to the automotive industry transformation in 2022.

AMPA Digital Go: The Dealmaker for Online Show

Since AMPA launched an online version in 2021, it has become the first international automotive trade fair which held for both physical and virtual. In 2022, Taipei AMPA brings an innovative concept of the online show. 2022 AMPA Digital Go is a platform which not only connects exhibitors and buyers, presents a fresh buy-and-sell experience on-line, but also plans an intensive digital marketing package to elevate the effectiveness of the online show. This upgraded AMPA Digital Go system will empower the exhibitors through the multi-function marketing videos and introduction, delivering a better display for buyers and make deals done.

Taipei AMPA 2022 will take place on April 20 to 23 physically at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1, and the online show will begin from April 11 to 24 on www.ampaonline.com.tw.

Check www.taipeiampa.com.tw/en/ for more information and keep up with all these innovative companies in aftermarket and automotive electronics industries.

About Taipei AMPA

Began in 1984, Taipei AMPA has become Asia's 2nd largest automotive trade show, and also the only show in Asia that connects automobile and motorcycle industry in one place.

AMPA presents the trends of C.A.S.E with the latest IoV, EV, 5G applications and solution and fleet management system (FMS) that keeps you ahead of the curve in 2022. Where you can meet the strongest industries in Taiwan - automotive lighting, automobile electronic and auto parts aftermarket (AM) all at the show ground.

AMPA is the pioneering automotive hybrid trade fair in ASIA, which brings a satisfying purchase experience with no boundary, no time difference, ONSITE and ONLINE .

